Entertainment News
July 26, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 26: Jason Statham, Mick Jagger

By
UPI Staff
Jason Statham attends the premiere of Mechanic: Resurrection at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 22, 2016. The actor turns 54 on July 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jason Statham attends the premiere of "Mechanic: Resurrection" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 22, 2016. The actor turns 54 on July 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in 1856

-- Swiss psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875

-- British novelist Aldous Huxley in 1894

-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909

-- Movie producer Blake Edwards in 1922

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922

-- Children's author Jan Berenstain in 1923

-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928

-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928

-- Singer Mick Jagger in 1943 (age 78)

File Photo by Dave Allocca/UPI

-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 76)

-- Drummer Roger Taylor in 1949 (72)

-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 65)

-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jeremy Piven in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 54)

-- TV host Chris Harrison in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 48)

-- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 31)

-- Singer/actor Taylor Momsen in 1993 (age 28)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Directors Guild Awards
Dame Helen Mirren (L) and husband, Taylor Hackford, arrive at the Directors Guild of America Honors in New York City on December 10, 2000. The couple has been married since 1997. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

