Famous birthdays for July 26: Jason Statham, Mick Jagger

July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in 1856
-- Swiss psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875
-- British novelist Aldous Huxley in 1894
-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909
-- Movie producer Blake Edwards in 1922
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922
-- Children's author Jan Berenstain in 1923
-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928
-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928
-- Singer Mick Jagger in 1943 (age 78)
-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 76)
-- Drummer Roger Taylor in 1949 (72)
-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 65)
-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 62)
-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 57)
-- Actor Jeremy Piven in 1965 (age 56)
-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 54)
-- TV host Chris Harrison in 1971 (age 50)
-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 48)
-- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 1980 (age 41)
-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 35)
-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 33)
-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 31)
-- Singer/actor Taylor Momsen in 1993 (age 28)
Helen Mirren turns 75: a look back
Dame Helen Mirren (L) and husband, Taylor Hackford, arrive at the Directors Guild of America Honors in New York City on December 10, 2000. The couple has been married since 1997.
since 1997. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Mirren arrives for the Academy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 27, 2005. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Mirren won
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries/Movie for her role in "Elizabeth I" at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mirren won
Best Actress for her role in "Elizabeth I" at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 15, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mirren won
the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "The Queen" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 25, 2007. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Mirren attends a signing of her illustrated memoir, "In The Frame: My Life In Words And Pictures," in London on September 21, 2007. Later that year, Mirren accepted a role in "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" alongside Nicolas Cage.
in "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" alongside Nicolas Cage. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Mirren presented the award
for Best Actor ar the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24, 2008. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Mirren attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 18, 2009. The previous year, Mirren shared
experiences she had earlier in her life in a GQ article. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Mirren was a presenter
at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 27, 2011. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Mirren poses on the Borneo exotic stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in Chelsea, London, on May 23, 2011. Earlier that spring, the actress decried cuts to arts programs across the United Kingdom.
to arts programs across the United Kingdom. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Mirren sits beside her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,488th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on January 3, 2013. The week before, the actress was nominated for the Best Leading Actress BAFTA Award for her role in "Hitchcock."
for the Best Leading Actress BAFTA Award for her role in "Hitchcock." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mirren (L) and Hackford arrive at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on January 5, 2013. Later that year, Mirren was nominated
for Britain's Oliver Best Actress award for her role in the stage performance of "The Audience." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mirren arrives for the Golden Globe Awards
in Los Angeles on January 12, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mirren won
Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in "Phil Spector" at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 18, 2014. The following month she was honored
with the BAFTA Academy Fellowship. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year actress
Mirren (C) is kissed on her cheeks by Harvard seniors Tony Oblen (L) and Ethan Hardy (R) during a parade for the award at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on January 30, 2014. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Mirren arrives on the red carpet at "In Here, Life is Beautiful" Roundabout Theatre Company Spring Gala celebrating Sam Mendes in New York City on March 10, 2014. Later that year, the actress discussed how she usually cuts her own hair and joked about being "insulted" to not have been targeted by a celebrity hacker.
and joked about being "insulted" to not have been targeted
by a celebrity hacker. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mirren won
the Tony Award for Best Actress for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Audience," at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 7, 2015. Upon winning her Tony, she said she was working towards her EGOT status
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Cast member Mirren attends the premiere of "Trumbo"
in Los Angeles on October 27, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mirren was nominated
for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in "Trumbo" at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 10, 2016. The following month, the actress appeared
in an anti-drunk driving Super Bowl commercial. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mirren attends the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016.
Mirren attends the premiere of "Eye In The Sky" in London on April 11, 2016. The fall before, Mirren appeared on the runway during Paris Fashion Week.
during Paris Fashion Week. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas (L), greets Mirren as she arrives to testifies in support of the HEAR Act, legislation to help Holocaust survivors and their families recover art stolen by the Nazis in World War II, during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 7, 2016. Mirren starred with Ryan Reynolds in the movie "Woman in Gold," a film about a Jewish refugee attempting to recover artwork taken from her family by Nazis in World War II.
in the movie "Woman in Gold
," a film about a Jewish refugee attempting to recover artwork taken from her family by Nazis in World War II. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Mirren attends the Venice Film Festival in Venice on September 3, 2017. In December, she received
AARP Magazine's Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI
Mirren (L) and Donald Sutherland arrive for the screening of "The Leisure Seeker" in New York City on January 11, 2018. That month, Mirren had a rap battle with James Corden on the "Late Late Show."
with James Corden on the "Late Late Show." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mirren arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards
in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mirren arrives on the red carpet at the Chaplin Award Gala in New York City on April 30, 2018. Later that year, Mirren appeared in "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms."
in "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mirren arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les filles du soleil)" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 12, 2018. The month before, Mirren was announced to appear in the film adaptation of "The Good Liar" with Ian McKellen.
in the film adaptation of "The Good Liar" with Ian McKellen. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Mirren attends the premiere of "Dumbo" in Los Angeles on March 11, 2019. Later that year, the actress portrayed Catherine the Great in the HBO limited series based on the historical figure.
in the HBO limited series based on the historical figure. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mirren (L) and Andie MacDowell arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 18, 2019.
in Cannes, France on May 18, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Mirren was nominated
for Best Actress in a Limited Series and TV Drama for her role in "Catherine the Great" at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 5, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI