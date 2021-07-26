Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 26, 2021 / 9:51 AM

Emmy Rossum promotes vaccine while sharing first photo of baby girl

By
Emmy Rossum (R) posted a photo of Samantha, her daughter with Sam Esmail, and encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Emmy Rossum (R) posted a photo of Samantha, her daughter with Sam Esmail, and encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- New mom Emmy Rossum is giving a glimpse of her baby girl.

The 34-year-old actress posted a first photo of Samantha, her 2-month-old daughter with her husband, director and producer Sam Esmail, Sunday on Instagram.

The picture shows Rossum holding Samantha while kissing the infant on the head. In the caption, Rossum encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine," she wrote.



Esmail posted the same message on Twitter.

Rossum gave birth to Samantha on May 24.

"On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13am, we welcomed our daughter into the world," she said on Instagram at the time.

Rossum and Esmail celebrated Esmail's first Father's Day in June.

"Happy Father's Day to the man who made my favorite human," Rossum wrote on Instagram.

Rossum and Esmail married in May 2017.

Rossum is known for the films Mystic River and The Phantom of the Opera. She played Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless, which ended in April after 11 seasons.

