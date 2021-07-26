Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 26, 2021 / 9:10 AM

'Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey marries at 'magical' wedding

By
Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller on Ginny &amp; Georgia, married Matt Ziering in California. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller on "Ginny & Georgia," married Matt Ziering in California. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey is a married woman.

The 32-year-old actress confirmed Sunday on Instagram Stories that she married her fiancé, Matt Ziering.

Advertisement

People said Howey and Ziering held their wedding in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, Calif. The couple married in front of 100 guests.

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," Howey said.

"I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party," she added.

Howey and Ziering met at a bar about five years ago when Howey was out with friends and Ziering was celebrating after taking the bar exam, Howey told Los Angeles Magazine in January. The couple had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We couldn't get married in 2020 but we did get a dog," Howey said.



Advertisement

Howey plays Georgia Miller on the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, which was renewed for a second season in April. The series co-stars Antonia Gentry as Georgia's daughter, Ginny Miller.

Read More

Lauren Burnham hospitalized for postpartum health issues Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood release new song 'If I Didn't Love You' Mindy Kaling addresses criticism of her casting as 'Scooby-Doo's Velma What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Emmy Rossum promotes vaccine while sharing first photo of baby girl
Entertainment News // 3 minutes ago
Emmy Rossum promotes vaccine while sharing first photo of baby girl
July 26 (UPI) -- "Shameless" actress Emmy Rossum posted a photo of her daughter, Samantha, and encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
'Bachelor' alum Raven Gates pregnant with first child
Entertainment News // 22 minutes ago
'Bachelor' alum Raven Gates pregnant with first child
July 26 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are expecting their first child.
Dieter Brummer, 'Home and Away' and 'Neighbours' star dead at 45
Entertainment News // 23 minutes ago
Dieter Brummer, 'Home and Away' and 'Neighbours' star dead at 45
July 26 (UPI) -- Dieter Brummer, an Australian soap opera star known for starring in "Home and Away" and "Neighbours," is dead at the age of 45.
Billie Eilish interview special 'Up Close' coming to BBC One
TV // 1 hour ago
Billie Eilish interview special 'Up Close' coming to BBC One
July 26 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish will be sitting down with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo for an interview special titled "Up Close" on BBC One.
Venice Film Festival: 'Last Duel,' 'Last Night in Soho' join lineup
Movies // 1 hour ago
Venice Film Festival: 'Last Duel,' 'Last Night in Soho' join lineup
July 26 (UPI) -- "The Last Duel," "Last Night in Soho," "Spencer" and more have joined the lineup for the 78th annual Venice Film Festival.
Dexter tries to blend in in 'New Blood' teaser; series premieres Nov. 7
TV // 2 hours ago
Dexter tries to blend in in 'New Blood' teaser; series premieres Nov. 7
July 26 (UPI) -- Showtime's revival of "Dexter," titled "Dexter: New Blood," will premiere on Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. EDT.
Jeanine Mason: Liz shouldering 'cosmic responsibility' in 'Roswell' S3
TV // 6 hours ago
Jeanine Mason: Liz shouldering 'cosmic responsibility' in 'Roswell' S3
NEW YORK, July 26 (UPI) -- Jeanine Mason says Liz Ortecho -- the brilliant biomedical researcher she plays on The CW's sci-fi drama, "Roswell, New Mexico" -- is living out her dreams in Los Angeles in Season 3.
Famous birthdays for July 26: Jason Statham, Mick Jagger
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 26: Jason Statham, Mick Jagger
July 26 (UPI) -- Actor Jason Statham turns 54 and singer Mick Jagger turns 78, among the famous birthdays for July 26.
'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M
July 25 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's thriller, "Old," is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $16.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Daryl, Carol survey devastation, prepare to fight in 'Walking Dead' S11 teaser
TV // 21 hours ago
Daryl, Carol survey devastation, prepare to fight in 'Walking Dead' S11 teaser
July 25 (UPI) -- AMC has released a 1-minute preview for the 11th and final season of its zombie-apocalypse drama, "The Walking Dead."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93
Comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93
'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M
'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
J. Lo goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday
J. Lo goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday
Baby Grace wears sunglasses in Bindi Irwin birthday pic
Baby Grace wears sunglasses in Bindi Irwin birthday pic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/