'Apex Legends': Seer joins the battle in new 'Emergence' gameplay trailer

July 26 (UPI) -- New playable character Seer steps onto the battlefield in the new trailer for Apex Legends Season 10, title Emergence.

Seer uses his mini drones to spot and locate enemies in the clip released Monday.

The trailer presents an epic battle that is taking place on a revamped version of the World's Edge map, which has been decimated.

A new gun created by Rampart known as the Rampage LMG is also introduced. Rampart charges up the gun with thermite grenades to take out enemies more easily and blows open a door.

The new season will additionally include a new battle pass, new Arena maps and a ranked Arena mode.

Emergence is coming to Apex Legends on Aug. 3.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, Nintendo Switch and PC.