July 25, 2021 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 25, 2020 at 9:12 AM

Famous birthdays for July 25: Meg Donnelly, Mason Cook

UPI Staff
Meg Donnelly arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The actor turns 21 on July 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Meg Donnelly arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The actor turns 21 on July 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Model Iman and her husband, actor-singer David Bowie (L), arrive at the MTV Music Video Awards in New York City on September 9, 1999. The iconic couple got married in 1992. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Revolutionary War Gen. Henry Knox in 1750

-- First lady Anna Harrison in 1775

-- Artist Thomas Eakins in 1844

-- Scientist Rosalind Franklin in 1920

-- Actor Estelle Getty in 1923

-- Actor Barbara Harris in 1935

-- Civil rights figure Emmett Till in 1941

-- Percussionist Jose Areas in 1946 (age 75)

-- Folk singer/songwriter Steve Goodman in 1948

-- Football Hall of Fame member Walter Payton in 1954

File Photo by Ray Foli/UPI

-- Model/actor Iman Abdulmajid in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Matt LeBlanc in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson in 1967 (age 54)

-- Louise Joy Brown, the first "test-tube" baby, in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Brad Renfro in 1982

-- Actor Shantel VanSanten in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Meg Donnelly in 2000 (age 21)

-- Actor Mason Cook in 2000 (age 21)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI


