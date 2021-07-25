Famous birthdays for July 25: Meg Donnelly, Mason Cook

License Photo Model Iman and her husband, actor-singer David Bowie (L), arrive at the MTV Music Video Awards in New York City on September 9, 1999. The iconic couple got married in 1992. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

License Photo Oprah Winfrey (L) is joined by Iman as Oprah celebrates the first anniversary of O Magazine in New York City on April 17, 2001. The year before, Iman gave birth to her first and only daughter with Bowie, Alexandria Zahra Jones. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI |

License Photo Iman (L) and Bowie arrive at the amfAR Gala honoring Richard Gere, Lorne Michaels and Anna Wintour in New York City on February 3, 2003. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

Iman arrives for the "Audrey Hepburn: The Beauty of Compassion" Exhibition and Auction Event in New York City on April 21, 2003. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Iman arrives for the Vanity Fair launch party for the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on May 1, 2003. The film festival was established in 2002, following the September 11, 2001 attacks to bring healing to the community through film. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI |

License Photo Iman arrives for a party honoring fashion designer Carolina Herrera in New York City on June 23, 2003. The following year, Herrera would use semi-precious stones to jazz up fashion pieces. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI |

Iman arrives at the CFDA Awards in New York City on June 6, 2005. Photo by Robin Platzer/UPI | License Photo

United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan (L) and host Iman arrive for the Doctors of the World annual Health and Human Rights Leadership awards dinner in New York City on June 16, 2005. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Iman arrives at the Fashion Rocks live concert to celebrate fashion and music in New York City on September 8, 2005. UPI File Photo |

Left to right, Naomi Campbell, Iman and Linda Evangelista arrive at a press conference to announce "Fashion For Relief", a special fashion show to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Katrina in New York City on September 13, 2005. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Iman signs copies of her book, "The Beauty of Color," in New York City on October 17, 2005. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Iman arrives for the season opening of the Metropolitan Opera and the performance of "Madama Butterfly" in New York City on September 25, 2006. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Iman (L) and Bowie arrive for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year Awards in New York City on October 30, 2006. After Bowie's death in 2016, Iman shared the secret to their lasting marriage. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

Iman arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 5, 2007. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Iman (L) and Bowie arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York on May 5, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

License Photo Iman (L) and Bowie arrive for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "Moon" in New York City on April 30, 2009. The following year, the supermodel signed on to host the reality series, "The Fashion Show." Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

License Photo Iman arrives for the American Ballet Theater's Spring Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on May 18, 2009. Earlier that week, the supermodel shared thoughts about being among the first Black supermodels. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI |

Iman arrives for the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in New York City on October 7, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Iman arrives for the "Conde Nast Traveler Celebrates the 2012 Visionaries" in New York City on September 18, 2012. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Iman arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 11, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Iman arrives at the CFDA fashion awards in New York City on June 2, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

License Photo Iman arrives on the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's "An Enduring Vision Benefit" in New York City on November 5, 2018. Earlier that year, Iman vowed she would never remarry after Bowie's death. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

License Photo Iman attends the opening gala at the Venice Film Festival in Venice on August 28, 2019. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI |