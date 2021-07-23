Trending
July 23, 2021 / 3:00 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Ted Lasso' S2, 'Masters of the Universe'

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in March 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
"Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in March 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Jason Sudeikis continues to coach a British soccer team in Ted Lasso Season 2, the adventures of He-Man are reborn in Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Felicity Jones stars in an adaptation of novel The Last Letter from Your Lover this weekend.

In addition, Spanish crime drama Sky Rojo is back for a second season, Valerie Taylor explores her love of sharks in Playing with Sharks and a vampire fights hijackers on a plane in Blood Red Sky.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and video games that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'The Last Letter from Your Lover' -- Netflix

Felicity Jones stars in this adaptation of author Jojo Moyes novel of the same name, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Jones tries to bring back together two star-crossed lovers after reading their letters from the 1960s. Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn and Ncuti Gatwa also star.

'Playing with Sharks' -- Disney+

Disney+ follows the life and journey of pioneering underwater filmmaker Valerie Taylor in this documentary, which arrives Friday on Disney+. The film will explore Taylor's love of sharks and how she has spent a lifetime studying them. The project is a part of National Geographic's Sharkfest slate.

'Blood Red Sky' -- Netflix

Peri Baumeister is a vampire fighting back against a group of hijackers who have taken over a plane in Blood Red Sky, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Baumeister is also trying to protect her son and will be clashing with star Dominic Purcell. Roland Møller, Chidi Ajufo, Alexander Scheer and Graham McTavish also star.

TV

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis is handling the pressures of coaching a British soccer team in Ted Lasso Season 2, which comes Friday to Apple TV+. The new season will feature Ted introducing his team to his alter ego Led Tasso, who is mean and starts practice by flipping over the water table. Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed also star.

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' -- Netflix

He-Man and Skeletor continue their battle between good and evil in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Kevin Smith executive produces the animated series, which acts as a sequel to the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe from the 1980s. Chris Wood voices He-Man, with Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena.

'Sky Rojo' Season 2 -- Netflix

Spanish crime drama Sky Rojo's second season premieres Friday on Netflix. Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito and Yany Prado return as three prostitutes who have fled their pimp. The trio will continue to fight for their freedom as their loyalties to one another are threatened in the second season. Asier Etxeandia, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Auquer also star.

Netflix: What's coming and going in July 2021 Hulu: What's coming and going in July 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

