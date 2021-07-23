Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 23, 2021 / 7:34 AM

Google announces 'Doodle Champion Island Games'

By

July 23 (UPI) -- Friday's interactive Google doodle, which features a cheerful cat dressed in athletic wear, is promoting a new video challenge called the Doodle Champion Island Games.

"Over the coming weeks, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends," explained a press release from Google.

Advertisement

"Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls -- and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess."

The game was announced just as the 2021 Olympic Games are about to kick off in Tokyo.

Read More

Famous birthdays for July 23: Woody Harrelson, Alison Krauss Google honors opera singer Ángela Peralta Google honors artist Pedro Linares López with a new Doodle

Latest Headlines

'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2
TV // 22 minutes ago
'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2
July 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max said it has renewed its comedy series, "That Damn Michael Che," for a second season.
What to stream this weekend: 'Ted Lasso' S2, 'Masters of the Universe'
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Ted Lasso' S2, 'Masters of the Universe'
July 23 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso" Season 2, "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," "The Last Letter from Your Lover," "Sky Rojo" Season 2 and "Playing with Sharks" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'
TV // 1 hour ago
A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'
July 23 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean announced on Instagram that he will soon be seen on the NBC soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."
'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Settlers" star Sofia Boutella said the story of a mother on a remote Mars colony made her think about Earth's environmental crisis and themes of motherhood.
Famous birthdays for July 23: Woody Harrelson, Alison Krauss
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 23: Woody Harrelson, Alison Krauss
July 23 (UPI) -- Actor Woody Harrelson turns 60 and singer Alison Krauss turns 50, among the famous birthdays for July 23.
Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2
TV // 5 hours ago
Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso" stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt discuss the characters' new love lives in Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series.
Margaret Cho, Alan Kim appear on Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'
TV // 16 hours ago
Margaret Cho, Alan Kim appear on Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'
July 22 (UPI) -- Comedy Central released a trailer for Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens' Season 2 and announced a slate of guest stars that includes Margaret Cho, Alan Kim, Ross Butler and more.
EXO's D.O. rides a bike in 'Rose' music video teaser
Music // 18 hours ago
EXO's D.O. rides a bike in 'Rose' music video teaser
July 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released a preview of his video for "Rose," the title track from his EP "Empathy."
Timothee Chalamet dreams of Zendaya in 'Dune' trailer
Movies // 19 hours ago
Timothee Chalamet dreams of Zendaya in 'Dune' trailer
July 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the latest trailer for "Dune" on Thursday. The trailer shows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) dreaming of Chani (Zendaya) before ultimately meeting her on planet Arrakis.
Billie Eilish concert film 'Happier Than Ever' coming to Disney+
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Billie Eilish concert film 'Happier Than Ever' coming to Disney+
July 22 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish will perform her new album during "Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles," a concert film premiering on Disney+ in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/