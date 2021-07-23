Trending
Entertainment News
July 23, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 23: Woody Harrelson, Alison Krauss

By
UPI Staff
Woody Harrelson attends the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on October 10, 2019. The actor turns 60 on July 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Woody Harrelson attends the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on October 10, 2019. The actor turns 60 on July 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Clement XI in 1649

-- Detective novelist Raymond Chandler in 1888

-- Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in 1892

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1936 (age 85)

-- Actor Ronny Cox in 1938 (age 83)

-- Talk show host Don Imus in 1940 (age 81)

-- Drummer Dino Danelli in 1944 (age 77)

-- Actor Edie McClurg in 1945 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician David Essex in 1947 (age 74)

-- Drummer John Rutsey in 1952

-- Dutch film director Theo van Gogh in 1957

-- Actor Woody Harrelson in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Eriq La Salle in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 1967

-- Guitarist Slash, born Saul Hudson, in 1965 (age 56)

-- Singer Alison Krauss in 1971 (age 50)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI


-- Actor Marlon Wayans in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Kathryn Hahn in 1973 (age 48)

-- Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1973 (age 48)

-- Singer Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Paul Wesley in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Daniel Radcliffe in 1989 (age 32)

-- Country singer Danielle Bradbery in 1996 (age 25)

File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

'The Crown,' 'The Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations

