Netflix: What's coming and going in August 2021

"The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," an animated film set in "The Witcher" universe, is coming to Netflix in August. Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 22 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated film set in The Witcher universe, and Sparking Joy, a new series featuring Marie Kondo, in August.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

30 Rock Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin's Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Aug. 3

Pray Away (Netflix Original)

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (Netflix Original)

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Netflix Original)

Aug. 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix Original)

Control Z Season 2 (Netflix Original)





Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Cooking with Paris (Netflix Original)

Aug. 6

Hit & Run (Netflix Original)

Navarasa (Netflix Original)

The Swarm (Netflix Original)

Vivo (Netflix Original)

Aug. 8

Quartet

Aug. 9

Shaman King (Netflix Original)

Aug. 10

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (Netflix Original)

Untold: Malice at the Palace (Netflix Original)

Aug. 11

Bake Squad (Netflix Original)

The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix Original)

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves (Netflix Original)

Aug. 12

AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original)

Lokillo: Nothing's the Same (Netflix Original)

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (Netflix Original)

Aug. 13

Beckett (Netflix Original)

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 5: South Pacific (Netflix Original)

Gone for Good (Netflix Original)

The Kingdom (Netflix Original)

Valeria Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 15

Mother Goose Club Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Senpai Season 1

Winx Club Season 6

Aug. 16

Walk of Shame

Aug. 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Untold: Deal with the Devil (Netflix Original)

Aug. 18

The Defeated (Netflix Original)

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (Netflix Original)





Out of my league (Netflix Original)

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

Like Crazy

Aug. 20

The Chair (Netflix Original)

Everything Will Be Fine (Netflix Original)

The Loud House Movie (Netflix Original)

Sweet Girl (Netflix Original)

Aug. 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix Original)

Aug. 24

Oggy Oggy (Netflix Original)

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner (Netflix Original)

Aug. 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Netflix Original)

Clickbait (Netflix Original)

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Netflix Original)

Motel Makeover (Netflix Original)

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes (Netflix Original)

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Netflix Original)

Rainbow High Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus Season 4

The Water Man

Aug. 26

Edens Zero (Netflix Original)

Family Reunion Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 27

He's All That (Netflix Original)

I Heart Arlo (Netflix Original)

Titletown High (Netflix Original)

Aug. 28

Bread Barbershop Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix Original)

Aug. 31

Sparking Joy (Netflix Original)

Untold: Crime and Penalties (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

Comedy Premium League (Netflix Original)

D.P. (Netflix Original)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

American Assassin

Aug. 4

#cats_the_mewvie

Aug. 7

The Promise

Aug. 9

El Cartel Seasons 1-2

Nightcrawler

Aug. 12

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Aug. 14

Mother Goose Club Seasons 1-2

Aug. 15

Jericho Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Aug. 20

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Aug. 22

1BR

Aug. 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Aug. 27

A Princess for Christmas

Aug. 29

Strange but True

Aug. 30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger Than Fiction

Aug. 31

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler's Wife