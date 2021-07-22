Netflix: What's coming and going in August 2021

July 22 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated film set in The Witcher universe, and Sparking Joy, a new series featuring Marie Kondo, in August.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
30 Rock Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin's Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Aug. 3
Pray Away (Netflix Original)
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (Netflix Original)
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Netflix Original)
Aug. 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix Original)
Control Z Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Cooking with Paris (Netflix Original)
Aug. 6
Hit & Run (Netflix Original)
Navarasa (Netflix Original)
The Swarm (Netflix Original)
Vivo (Netflix Original)
Aug. 8
Quartet
Aug. 9
Shaman King (Netflix Original)
Aug. 10
Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (Netflix Original)
Untold: Malice at the Palace (Netflix Original)
Aug. 11
Bake Squad (Netflix Original)
The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix Original)
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves (Netflix Original)
Aug. 12
AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original)
Lokillo: Nothing's the Same (Netflix Original)
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (Netflix Original)
Aug. 13
Beckett (Netflix Original)
Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 5: South Pacific (Netflix Original)
Gone for Good (Netflix Original)
The Kingdom (Netflix Original)
Valeria Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 15
Mother Goose Club Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Senpai Season 1
Winx Club Season 6
Aug. 16
Walk of Shame
Aug. 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Untold: Deal with the Devil (Netflix Original)
Aug. 18
The Defeated (Netflix Original)
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (Netflix Original)
Out of my league (Netflix Original)
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (Netflix Original)
Aug. 19
Like Crazy
Aug. 20
The Chair (Netflix Original)
Everything Will Be Fine (Netflix Original)
The Loud House Movie (Netflix Original)
Sweet Girl (Netflix Original)
Aug. 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix Original)
Aug. 24
Oggy Oggy (Netflix Original)
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner (Netflix Original)
Aug. 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Netflix Original)
Clickbait (Netflix Original)
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Netflix Original)
Motel Makeover (Netflix Original)
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes (Netflix Original)
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Netflix Original)
Rainbow High Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus Season 4
The Water Man
Aug. 26
Edens Zero (Netflix Original)
Family Reunion Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 27
He's All That (Netflix Original)
I Heart Arlo (Netflix Original)
Titletown High (Netflix Original)
Aug. 28
Bread Barbershop Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix Original)
Aug. 31
Sparking Joy (Netflix Original)
Untold: Crime and Penalties (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
Comedy Premium League (Netflix Original)
D.P. (Netflix Original)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
American Assassin
Aug. 4
#cats_the_mewvie
Aug. 7
The Promise
Aug. 9
El Cartel Seasons 1-2
Nightcrawler
Aug. 12
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Aug. 14
Mother Goose Club Seasons 1-2
Aug. 15
Jericho Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Aug. 20
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Aug. 22
1BR
Aug. 26
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Aug. 27
A Princess for Christmas
Aug. 29
Strange but True
Aug. 30
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger Than Fiction
Aug. 31
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler's Wife