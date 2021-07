Royal family shares photo of Prince George for 8th birthday

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, (R) watches her son, Prince George, play as they join Canadian Military and other children for a family day at Government House in Victoria, B.C. in 2016. UPI/hr/Pool/Canadian Heritage | License Photo

Prince William, his wife Kate and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive at Victoria Harbor seaplane terminal in Victoria, B.C., in 2016. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Britain's Prince William (R) and his son, Prince George, leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. Prince George turned eight Thursday. Pool Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family has shared on social media a new photo of Prince George in honor of the boy's eighth birthday Thursday.

George's mother -- Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge -- snapped the outdoor picture of the smiling child, who is wearing a blue and orange striped shirt.

"Wishing Prince George a very happy 8th birthday today!" the royal family's official Twitter feed said.

George is the son of Prince William, nephew of Prince Harry, grandson of Prince Charles and great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He also is the older brother of Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.