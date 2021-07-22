Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 22, 2021 / 8:06 AM

Royal family shares photo of Prince George for 8th birthday

By
Britain's Prince William (R) and his son, Prince George, leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. Prince George turned eight Thursday. Pool Photo by Neil Hall/UPI
Britain's Prince William (R) and his son, Prince George, leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. Prince George turned eight Thursday. Pool Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family has shared on social media a new photo of Prince George in honor of the boy's eighth birthday Thursday.

George's mother -- Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge -- snapped the outdoor picture of the smiling child, who is wearing a blue and orange striped shirt.

Advertisement

"Wishing Prince George a very happy 8th birthday today!" the royal family's official Twitter feed said.

George is the son of Prince William, nephew of Prince Harry, grandson of Prince Charles and great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He also is the older brother of Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

Read More

Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal Bette Midler, Berry Gordy set for 44th Kennedy Center Honors 'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure

Latest Headlines

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
TV // 1 hour ago
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
July 22 (UPI) -- The History Channel has confirmed Frank Fritz won't return to "American Pickers," the antique and collectible-themed docu-series he co-hosted with Mike Wolfe since 2010.
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
Movies // 2 hours ago
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
July 22 (UPI) -- "In the Heights" actress Leslie Grace is set to play the titular crime-fighter in HBO Max's movie, "Batgirl."
Netflix: What's coming and going in August 2021
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Netflix: What's coming and going in August 2021
July 22 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," "The Kissing Booth 3," "Vivo" and "Sparking Joy" are headed to Netflix.
Famous birthdays for July 22: Danny Glover, John Leguizamo
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 22: Danny Glover, John Leguizamo
July 22 (UPI) -- Actor Danny Glover turns 75 and actor John Leguizamo turns 57, among the famous birthdays for July 22.
Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal
TV // 6 hours ago
Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal
NEW YORK, July 22 (UPI) -- Chris Wood says he expects his new animated series, "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," will appeal to a wider audience than the original 1980s cartoon.
Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen: 'Old' parallels pandemic year
Movies // 6 hours ago
Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen: 'Old' parallels pandemic year
LOS ANGELES, July 22 (UPI) -- "Old" stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Eliza Scanlen speak with UPI about M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, which both actors say has parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021.
'Dune' IMAX event shows first 10 minutes of film
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Dune' IMAX event shows first 10 minutes of film
LOS ANGELES, July 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is showing fans the first 10 minutes of "Dune," plus an additional scene and behind-the-scenes interviews, in IMAX theaters Wednesday and Thursday.
Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album
Music // 20 hours ago
Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album
July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a "thunderous trailer" for its forthcoming album, "Noeasy."
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
Music // 20 hours ago
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
July 21 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile released a music video for "Right on Time," a new single from her album "In These Silent Days."
Bette Midler, Berry Gordy set for 44th Kennedy Center Honors
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Bette Midler, Berry Gordy set for 44th Kennedy Center Honors
July 21 (UPI) -- Entertainer Bette Midler, Motown titan Berry Gordy and "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels were named 44th Kennedy Center Honor recipients Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
Reginald VelJohnson asked to reprise 'Turner & Hooch' role
Reginald VelJohnson asked to reprise 'Turner & Hooch' role
'Dune' IMAX event shows first 10 minutes of film
'Dune' IMAX event shows first 10 minutes of film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/