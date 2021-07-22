Trending
July 22, 2021 / 11:49 AM

Disney Channel alum Tiffany Thornton gives birth to fourth child

July 22 (UPI) -- Disney Channel alum Tiffany Thornton is a mom of four.

The 35-year-old actress recently welcomed her fourth child, daughter Kimber Jo, on Wednesday.

Kimber is Thornton's second child with her husband, Josiah Capaci. Thornton also has a daughter, Juliet Joy, 2, with Capaci, and two sons, Kenneth James, 8, and Bentley Cash, 7, with her late husband, Chris Carney.

Thornton announced her baby girl's birth alongside photos Tuesday on Instagram.

"Kimber Jo Capaci 7-21-21 born at 2:05pm 7 pounds 10 ounces 19 inches long," Kimber captioned one post. "Perfect as can be!"



Thornton also posted a photo of her baby girl sleeping.

"Those lips #kimberjocapaci," she wrote.

Actresses Cassie Scerbo and Melissa Carcache and singer Kaylee Keller were among those to congratulate Thornton in the comments.

"Beautiful ANGEL FACE! congratulations to you all! Love you guys!" Scerbo wrote.

"Oh hi sweet girl she's perfect," Carcache added.

"So beautiful! Congratulations," Keller said.

Thornton announced in December that she was expecting her fourth child.

"We are over the moon that God has blessed us with another tiny, growing person!!" she said at the time.

Thornton is known for playing Tawni Hart on the Disney Channel series Sonny with a Chance and So Random!

