Entertainment News
July 22, 2021 / 10:09 AM

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon gives birth to baby boy

July 22 (UPI) -- Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is a mom of two.

The 21-year-old television personality recently welcomed her second child, son Bentley Jameson, with her husband, Joshua Efird.

Shannon, the daughter of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star June "Mama June" Shannon, shared news of her baby boy's birth Wednesday on Instagram.

"After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut. Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces," Shannon wrote.



90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem and singer Adam Barta were among those to congratulate Shannon in the comments.

"Omgggg Congratulations," Deem wrote.

"Congrats and welcome little one," Barta said.

Shannon and Efird married in 2018 and also have a 3-year-old daughter, Ella Grace. Shannon announced in April that she was expecting her second child.

"Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021. After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn't be happier," Shannon said.

Shannon is the sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 15. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo aired on TLC from 2012 to 2014.

