July 22, 2021 / 11:24 AM

Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen to release new book 'Renegades'

Former president Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen will release Renegades: Born in the U.S.A., a new book that builds on their Spotify podcast, in October. File Photo by UPI
July 22 (UPI) -- Former president Barack Obama and rock and roll icon Bruce Springsteen will release a book together this year.

Obama, 59, and Springsteen, 71, announced Thursday that they will release the book Renegades: Born in the U.S.A. in October.

Renegades builds on Obama and Springsteen's Spotify podcast of the same name. The book centers around "candid, intimate, and entertaining conversations" between the pair.

In addition, the book features more than 350 photographs and illustrations, including exclusive images and archival materials, such as Springsteen's handwritten song lyrics and annotated drafts of Obama's "Selma" and "Amazing Grace" speeches.

"Over the years, what we've found is that we've got a shared sensibility. About work, about family, and about America," Obama wrote in the book's opening pages. "In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that's given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America."

Obama and Springsteen discussed marriage, fatherhood, race, masculinity, the lure of the open road and the call back to home, American heroes and music while speaking at Springsteen's home recording studio.



The English-language print edition of the book will be 320 pages long and feature more than 350 full-color photographs and illustrations. The book is scheduled for release Oct. 26.

