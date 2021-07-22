Anna Faris says she married Michael Barrett: 'We eloped'

July 22 (UPI) -- Anna Faris is a married woman.

The 44-year-old actress said in a recent episode of her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast that she eloped with her partner, Michael Barrett, 51, in Washington.

Advertisement

"I'm looking around... my fiancé's right -- he's now my husband," Faris said. "Yes, we eloped. It was awesome, yeah, it was great."

"I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can't say fiancé anymore," she told Barrett.

Faris said it "feels great" to be married again.

"Everything about it just felt right," she said of the wedding. "It was San Juan Island up in Washington state ... which is just the most magical place on Earth."

Faris was previously married to Ben Indra and to actor Chris Pratt, who remarried Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019. Faris and Pratt have an 8-year-old son, Jack.

Faris and Barrett got engaged in 2019, Faris' then-Mom co-star Allison Janney confirmed at to Us Weekly in January 2020.

"I know she's been engaged for a long time," Janney said. "I kept it very quiet, I'll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago."





Advertisement

Faris is known for playing Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie films and Christy Plunkett on Mom. Faris left the series in September ahead of Season 8.