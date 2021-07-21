Trending
Entertainment News
July 21, 2021 / 6:58 AM

Marla Gibbs 'doing great' after Walk of Fame speech in sweltering heat

By
Marla Gibbs, 90, has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Marla Gibbs, 90, has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Television icon Marla Gibbs is "doing great" after appearing to faint during her acceptance speech at Tuesday's dedication of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gibbs, 90, is best known for her performances on the sitcoms, The Jeffersons and 227. She is still working and recently guest starred on Young Sheldon, The Last O.G. and One Day at a Time.

Actress Tisha Campbell and producer Norman Lear led the speeches honoring Gibbs for a career that has spanned more than five decades.

It was about 88 degrees during the ceremony, and Gibbs' son rushed to her side to help her after she closed her eyes and stopped talking during her acceptance speech, People.com reported.

The crowd cheered its encouragement as Gibbs sat down to recover.

Moments later, she spoke with reporters and posed for photographs.

Gibbs' representative told EW.com she is "doing great" and had a "great time at the after-party."

