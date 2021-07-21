Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 21, 2021 / 12:45 PM

Bette Midler, Berry Gordy set for 44th Kennedy Center Honors

By
Bette Midler will be recognized at this year's Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bette Midler will be recognized at this year's Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Entertainer Bette Midler, Motown titan Berry Gordy and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels were named 44th Kennedy Center Honor recipients Wednesday.

Also slated to be recognized for their career achievements are opera great Justino Diaz and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Advertisement

"The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates luminaries whose art and creativity have enriched us beyond measure," Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said in a statement.

"With his distinguished, deeply resonant voice and storied operatic career, Justino Díaz, stood on the stages of the world's great opera houses and today stands as one of the greatest bass-baritones of our time; visionary music producer and songwriter Berry Gordy brought the quintessential soulfulness of Detroit into every home in America, elevating the Motown sound to become a national treasure; Lorne Michaels created the most enduring 'must-see television' with Saturday Night Live, a show that is both mirror and muse for life in America; an artistic tour de force and America's Divine Miss M, Bette Midler has enjoyed an unrivaled and prolific career, entertaining millions with her wondrous voice and trademark comedic wit; and songstress Joni Mitchell, blends raw, deeply personal lyrics with her stunningly ethereal voice in 19 albums, becoming one of the most influential singer-songwriters and cultural figures in 20th-century popular music."

Advertisement

The artists will be the focus of a celebration in December that will be filmed and will air as a 2-hour special on CBS and Paramount+

Read More

Amazon adapting Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' as a series Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor to appear in 'Call My Agent!' 'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure Chris Pratt: Middle-aged 'Tomorrow War' soldiers are fighting for their kids

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album
Music // 12 minutes ago
Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album
July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a "thunderous trailer" for its forthcoming album, "Noeasy."
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
Music // 26 minutes ago
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
July 21 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile released a music video for "Right on Time," a new single from her album "In These Silent Days."
Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show
TV // 56 minutes ago
Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show
July 21 (UPI) -- "The Demi Lovato Show," a new talk show hosted by singer and actor Demi Lovato, will premiere July 30 on The Roku Channel.
Sony working on Malcolm X TV series
TV // 1 hour ago
Sony working on Malcolm X TV series
July 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television is working on a drama inspired by the life of Malcolm Little, the Black Muslim leader known as Malcolm X.
'Outer Banks': Pogues learn John B, Sarah are alive in Season 2 clip
TV // 1 hour ago
'Outer Banks': Pogues learn John B, Sarah are alive in Season 2 clip
July 21 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks," a teen drama starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey, will return for a second season July 30 on Netflix.
Amazon adapting Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' as a series
TV // 1 hour ago
Amazon adapting Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' as a series
July 21 (UPI) -- Author Neil Gaiman announced Wednesday that he and Amazon Prime Video are adapting his novel, "Anansi Boys," as a series.
'Vivo': Lin-Manuel Miranda sings in teaser for animated film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Vivo': Lin-Manuel Miranda sings in teaser for animated film
July 21 (UPI) -- "Vivo," an animated film featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zoe Saldana and Gloria Estefan, will premiere on Netflix in August.
Mindy Kaling working on 'first draft' of 'Legally Blonde 3'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Mindy Kaling working on 'first draft' of 'Legally Blonde 3'
July 21 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling gave an update on "Legally Blonde 3," starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, on "Watch What Happens Live."
Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor to appear in 'Call My Agent!'
TV // 2 hours ago
Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor to appear in 'Call My Agent!'
July 21 (UPI) -- AMC Networks said its streaming service, Sundance Now, will air in 2022 the British remake of the French comedy series, "Call My Agent! "
'The Challenge's Theresa Jones gives birth to third child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'The Challenge's Theresa Jones gives birth to third child
July 21 (UPI) -- "The Challenge" star Theresa Jones welcomed her third child, daughter Layla Capri, with her husband, T.J. Jones.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer
James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer
HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa
HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/