July 21, 2021 / 10:31 AM

'The Challenge's Theresa Jones gives birth to third child

July 21 (UPI) -- The Challenge star Theresa Jones is a mom of three.

The 34-year-old television personality welcomed her third child, daughter Layla Capri, with her husband, T.J. Jones, on Monday.

Jones shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl.

"Welcome to the world our beautiful Layla Capri Jones!!" Jones captioned the post. "Baby girl arrived last night on Daddy's Birthday making it the best birthday gift I could have ever given him!!!"

"We are all doing awesome and couldn't be more grateful!!!" she added. "Happy Belated Birthday @iamtj_jones & Layla!!!! I LOVE YOU BOTH!!!!! 7.19.2021."


Fellow The Challenge alums Sarah Rice and Paula Beckert were among those to congratulate Jones in the comments.

"OMG SHES ABSOLUTELY PRECIOUS!! you sure do make some adorable babies!! wishing you all the best in the whole world in these magical moments!!" Rice wrote.

"awwwwwww I can't handle the cuteness," Beckert said.

T.J. Jones confirmed the news with a video on his own account.

"Layla Capri Jones born last night at 9:46pm, just in time to make sure that I will never get another birthday to myself! Wouldn't have it any other way though. @theresa_m_jones you deserve all the praise for blessing us with this beautiful baby girl."



Jones and T.J. Jones married in 2018 and have two other children, daughter Easton, 5, and son Maddox, 2. The couple announced in January that they were expecting their third child.

Jones most recently competed in The Challenge: Double Agents, which ended in May. The Challenge is an MTV reality competition series that sees contestants compete in various extreme challenges.

