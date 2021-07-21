Trending
Offset says he lost $10K during first date with Cardi B

Offset (L) recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! how he brought Cardi B to Super Bowl LI for their first date. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 21 (UPI) -- Offset says he lost $10,000 during his first date with his now-wife, Cardi B.

The 29-year-old Migos rapper recalled on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! how he brought Cardi B, 28, to Super Bowl LI for their first date.

Offset told Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Anthony Anderson that he wanted to go "big" for his first date with Cardi B, a rapper known for the singles "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin and "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

"My first date, I went big," Offset said. "I wanted to do something that was not normally done, you know what I'm saying? I want to have fun and not so serious and, like, you know, enjoyable time, so I took her to the Super Bowl."

Offset and Cardi B watched Offset's favorite NFL team, the Atlanta Falcons, play the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LI in February 2017.

"I think we was up by 20 points ... Then Tom Brady with the Superman, whatever powers he be having, then he ended us. I lost $10,000 that night, too," Offset said. "You know what I won? My wife."



Offset and Cardi B married in 2017 and have a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 following rumors he cheated but the couple have since reconciled.

Cardi B announced at the BET Awards in June that she and Offset are expecting their second child.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Offset said he is still considering if he will give Cardi B a "push present" for baby No. 2.

"I feel like the gift is the beautiful child," he said before adding, "I'm gonna get her a gift, though. I got to."

