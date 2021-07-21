Trending
Entertainment News
July 21, 2021 / 9:20 AM

Jonas Brothers play 'Sing It Like' on 'The Tonight Show'

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, from left to right, performed songs by Creed, Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles during a game on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 21 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers performed songs by Creed, Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles during a game of "Sing It Like" on The Tonight Show.

The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

For "Sing It Like," the Jonas Brothers were asked to perform hit songs while mimicking certain situations, like walking over hot coals.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon started off the game by performing Gotye's single "Somebody That I Used to Know" while acting as if he had just got the rubber bands on his braces tightened.

Joe Jonas went next, performing Styles' song "Watermelon Sugar" while acting as if he were walking over hot coals. Nick Jonas then performed Rodrigo's single "Good 4 U" while acting as if he had just got his tongue pierced.

Kevin Jonas performed Creed's song "With Arms Wide Open" while acting as if he were trying to communicate a secret message with his eyes. Fallon and the Jonas Brothers then collaborated on the Jonas Brothers' song "Sucker" while acting as if they were in the animatronic Chuck E. Cheese band.



The Jonas Brothers also discussed their upcoming NBC special Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers. The special will see the brothers train with real-life athletes to compete against each other in gymnastics, track and field, and BMX racing.

"Yeah, the show, we're really excited about," Kevin Jonas said. "We got the opportunity to pretend like we're Olympic athletes for a week or so. And about a day of training with some incredible athletes and then actually compete against each other. And they filmed it for the audience at home to watch and laugh at us. It's been great so far."

Nick Jonas confirmed he broke a rib during filming.

"I'm doing a lot better. Nearly 100 percent," he said.

NBC released a trailer for the special this month. Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT. The Tokyo Summer Olympics begin Friday and run through Aug. 8.

