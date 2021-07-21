Famous birthdays for July 21: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Josh Hartnett

July 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414
-- Composer Chauncey Olcott in 1858
-- First lady Frances Cleveland in 1864
-- Author Ernest Hemingway in 1899
-- Violinist Isaac Stern in 1920
-- Singer Kay Starr in 1922
-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926 (age 95)
-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924
-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938
-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943
-- Singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 73)
-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 73)
-- Actor/comedian Robin Williams in 1951
-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 64)
-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 50)
-- Reggae singer Damian Marley in 1978 (age 43)
-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 43)
-- Baseball player CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 41)
-- Singer Romeo Santos in 1981 (age 40)
-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 35)
-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 32)
-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 30)
-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 29)