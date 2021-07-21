Trending
July 21, 2021 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 22, 2019 at 3:09 PM

Famous birthdays for July 21: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Josh Hartnett

By
UPI Staff
Charlotte Gainsbourg arrives at a photocall for the film Jane par Charlotte during the 74th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on July 8. The actor turns 50 on July 21. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Charlotte Gainsbourg arrives at a photocall for the film "Jane par Charlotte" during the 74th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on July 8. The actor turns 50 on July 21. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414

-- Composer Chauncey Olcott in 1858

-- First lady Frances Cleveland in 1864

-- Author Ernest Hemingway in 1899

-- Violinist Isaac Stern in 1920

-- Singer Kay Starr in 1922

-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926 (age 95)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938

-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943

-- Singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 73)

-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor/comedian Robin Williams in 1951

-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 50)

-- Reggae singer Damian Marley in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 43)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Baseball player CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 41)

-- Singer Romeo Santos in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 32)

-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 29)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Juno Temple earns Emmy nomination Stephanie Beatriz is an ordinary girl in an exceptional family in 'Encanto' trailer

