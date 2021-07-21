Trending
July 21, 2021 / 10:15 AM

Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday

Dolly Parton recreated the photo shoot for her 1978 Playboy cover while celebrating her husband Carl Thomas Dean's 79th birthday.&nbsp;File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dolly Parton recreated the photo shoot for her 1978 Playboy cover while celebrating her husband Carl Thomas Dean's 79th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton recreated her iconic Playboy cover in honor of her husband's birthday.

The 75-year-old country music singer recreated the photo shoot for her 1978 Playboy cover while celebrating her husband Carl Thomas Dean's 79th birthday Tuesday.

"It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl," Parton wrote on Instagram. "Happy birthday my love!"

Parton shared a video that showed her dressed up in a black bustier with a collar and bowtie and black gloves and bunny ears.

"You're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday," Parton said. "Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she added. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."

Parton said she had a cover made of "the new Dolly," joking that she was "kind of a little butterball" on her original cover.

"Well, I'm string cheese now. But he'll probably be thinking I'm cream cheese, I hope," she said of Dean.

The video ended with a photo of Parton surprising Dean with a framed copy of her Playboy cover alongside the new photo.



Parton and Dean married in May 1966. The couple renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016.

"How many people can say they've been married 50 years? We've made it this long, we need to do it again," Parton told Rolling Stone prior to the occasion.

"If I had to do it all over, I'd do it all over again, and we did," she added in a statement. "I'm dragging him kicking and screaming into the next 50 years."

