Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 20, 2021 / 7:38 AM

WWE 'Raw': Nikki A.S.H. cashes in, Goldberg confronts Bobby Lashley

By

July 20 (UPI) -- Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her newly won Money in the Bank briefcase and Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to confront WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw.

Nikki A.S.H., which stands for almost a superhero, made her move as Charlotte Flair defended the Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley in the main event of Raw on Monday.

Advertisement

Flair had just won the title from Ripley on Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, where Nikki A.S.H. claimed the Money in the Bank briefcase. The items grants a world championship match at any time.

Flair ended her bout against Ripley early by using the Raw Women's Championship as a weapon against her rival. The referee ended the match in a disqualification and The Queen celebrated with her title until Ripley started attacking her.

Ripley brawled with Flair outside the ring and slammed her to the floor with a Riptide as Nikki A.S.H. ran down to the ring with her briefcase in hand.

Nikki A.S.H. handed the referee the briefcase and officially cashed it in, causing a Raw Women's Championship match against Flair to happen on the spot. Nikki A.S.H. climbed to the top rope, landed a Crossbody on Flair and pinned her to become the new Raw Women's Champion. Nikki A.S.H. celebrated with the live crowd as Raw went off the air.



Advertisement

Goldberg made a surprise return after Lashley held an open challenge that was answered by Keith Lee.

The open challenge came after Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank in dominant fashion. The open challenge also marks Lee's first match in months.

The champ won the match after nailing Lee with a Spear. Goldberg's iconic theme song then started playing with the living legend marching down to the ring as the crowd chanted his name.

Goldberg stared down Lashley and screamed that he was next.

John Cena, after making his return to WWE at Money in the Bank, kicked off Raw to discuss his reasons for coming back.

The 16-time world champion hyped up the crowd and made it known that he wants to challenge SmackDown's Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, which takes place on Aug. 21.

Cena ended his speech by stating he will be at SmackDown on Friday to meet Reigns face to face.



Advertisement

Other moments from Raw included Riddle and The Viking Raiders defeating Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos and John Morrison; Jaxson Ryker defeating Elias in a Symphony of Destruction Match; Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler; Reginald becoming the new 24/7 Champion; United States Champion Sheamus defeating Humberto Carrillo; and Jeff Hardy defeating NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who was making his Raw debut.

Read More

WWE 'Money in the Bank': John Cena returns, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. win big WWE: Top 5 'Money in the Bank' Ladder Matches What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for July 20: Sandra Oh, Omar Epps
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 20: Sandra Oh, Omar Epps
July 20 (UPI) -- Actor Sandra Oh turns 50 actor Omar Epps turns 48, among the famous birthdays for July 20.
'Behind the Attraction' director: Disney parks are 'the nuts and bolts of magic'
TV // 5 hours ago
'Behind the Attraction' director: Disney parks are 'the nuts and bolts of magic'
LOS ANGELES, July 20 (UPI) -- Brian Volk-Weiss discusses the Disney+ docuseries "Behind the Attraction," in which he discovers the magic behind Disneyland and Disneyworld theme parks.
Pearl Jam set to headline second encore weekend of Ohana Festival
Music // 17 hours ago
Pearl Jam set to headline second encore weekend of Ohana Festival
July 19 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam will be headlining an encore weekend of the Ohana Festival, which is set to take place on Oct. 1-2.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cinderella' West End show halted due to COVID-19
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cinderella' West End show halted due to COVID-19
July 19 (UPI) -- Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cinderella" stage musical in London's West End has been halted after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.
TXT shares countdown teaser for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album
Music // 18 hours ago
TXT shares countdown teaser for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album
July 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together shared a teaser for "The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape," a repackaged version of its album "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze."
Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
July 19 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated revealed tennis star Naomi Osaka as one of three cover models for its annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue Monday. Osaka is the first Black athlete to land on the cover of the edition.
'Madres Paralelas' to open Venice Film Festival
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Madres Paralelas' to open Venice Film Festival
July 19 (UPI) -- "Madres Paralelas," a new drama directed by Pedro Almodóvar and starring Penélope Cruz, will open the Venice Film Festival in September.
Madeleine Mantock to depart 'Charmed' after three seasons
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Madeleine Mantock to depart 'Charmed' after three seasons
July 19 (UPI) -- Madeleine Mantock is exiting The CW's "Charmed" reboot after three seasons.
'Heels': Brothers feud in and out of the ring in new trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'Heels': Brothers feud in and out of the ring in new trailer
July 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig are two brothers competing inside and outside the wrestling ring in the latest trailer for upcoming Starz drama, "Heels."
Halsey gives birth to first child with Alev Aydin
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Halsey gives birth to first child with Alev Aydin
July 19 (UPI) -- "Life's a Mess" singer Halsey welcomed her first child, Ender Riley, with her partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August
WWE 'Money in the Bank': John Cena returns, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. win big
WWE 'Money in the Bank': John Cena returns, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. win big
Bobby Bones marries Caitlin Parker at intimate wedding
Bobby Bones marries Caitlin Parker at intimate wedding
Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
Jennifer Lopez shares selfie with daughter Emme, 13
Jennifer Lopez shares selfie with daughter Emme, 13
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/