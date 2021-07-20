WWE 'Raw': Nikki A.S.H. cashes in, Goldberg confronts Bobby Lashley

July 20 (UPI) -- Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her newly won Money in the Bank briefcase and Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to confront WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw.

Nikki A.S.H., which stands for almost a superhero, made her move as Charlotte Flair defended the Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley in the main event of Raw on Monday.

Flair had just won the title from Ripley on Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, where Nikki A.S.H. claimed the Money in the Bank briefcase. The items grants a world championship match at any time.

Flair ended her bout against Ripley early by using the Raw Women's Championship as a weapon against her rival. The referee ended the match in a disqualification and The Queen celebrated with her title until Ripley started attacking her.

Ripley brawled with Flair outside the ring and slammed her to the floor with a Riptide as Nikki A.S.H. ran down to the ring with her briefcase in hand.

Nikki A.S.H. handed the referee the briefcase and officially cashed it in, causing a Raw Women's Championship match against Flair to happen on the spot. Nikki A.S.H. climbed to the top rope, landed a Crossbody on Flair and pinned her to become the new Raw Women's Champion. Nikki A.S.H. celebrated with the live crowd as Raw went off the air.





Goldberg made a surprise return after Lashley held an open challenge that was answered by Keith Lee.

The open challenge came after Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank in dominant fashion. The open challenge also marks Lee's first match in months.

The champ won the match after nailing Lee with a Spear. Goldberg's iconic theme song then started playing with the living legend marching down to the ring as the crowd chanted his name.

Goldberg stared down Lashley and screamed that he was next.

John Cena, after making his return to WWE at Money in the Bank, kicked off Raw to discuss his reasons for coming back.

The 16-time world champion hyped up the crowd and made it known that he wants to challenge SmackDown's Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, which takes place on Aug. 21.

Cena ended his speech by stating he will be at SmackDown on Friday to meet Reigns face to face.





Other moments from Raw included Riddle and The Viking Raiders defeating Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos and John Morrison; Jaxson Ryker defeating Elias in a Symphony of Destruction Match; Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler; Reginald becoming the new 24/7 Champion; United States Champion Sheamus defeating Humberto Carrillo; and Jeff Hardy defeating NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who was making his Raw debut.