July 20, 2021 / 1:12 PM

Paulina Porizkova splits from Aaron Sorkin: 'I'm so grateful for his presence in my life'

By
Paulina Porizkova confirmed her split from The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin after less than a year of dating. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 20 (UPI) -- Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin have called it quits on their relationship.

Porizkova, a model, confirmed her split from Sorkin, a writer, producer and director, in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"I'm so grateful for his presence in my life," Porizkova said of Sorkin. "He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who's more genuinely 'good.' He's brilliant and witty and funny and sexy."

"But it doesn't matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather -- we're still a duck and a goose," she added. "As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else's privacy -- so this is all I'll ever say on the subject."

Porizkova and Sorkin made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Academy Awards in April. Page Six said at the time that the pair had been dating for a few months.

Porizkova's estranged husband, Ric Ocasek, died at age 75 in September 2019. Porizkova has two sons with Ocasek.

Sorkin was previously married to Julia Bingham, with whom he has a daughter.

Porizkova is known for her modeling work with Sports Illustrated and serving as a judge in three seasons of America's Next Top Model. Sorkin created the series The West Wing and most recently wrote directed the film The Trial of the Chicago 7.

