Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 20, 2021 / 11:32 AM

Kelly Ripa to release book of personal essays in 2022

By
Kelly Ripa arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kelly Ripa arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Kelly Ripa will release her first book in 2022.

ET Canada reported Tuesday that Ripa, 50, will publish Live Wire, a book of personal essays.

Advertisement

In Live Wire, Ripa will explore "childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career, and the intersection of all the above -- putting her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display."

People confirmed the news and said the book will be a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories" from Ripa.

Ripa will share how she met her husband, Mark Consuelos, her experiences with chauvinism on set, and "many, many moments of utter mortification."

Ripa hinted at the book in an interview with Parade in October, saying she hoped to work on more off-camera projects.

"I've been writing a lot, so my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much," she said.

Ripa hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan with Ryan Seacrest.

Advertisement

Read More

Miss Universe competition to take place in Israel in December Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child Nick Cannon introduces son Zen in new photos with his kids What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Anthony Mackie, David Harbour to star in Netflix's 'We Have a Ghost'
Movies // 9 minutes ago
Anthony Mackie, David Harbour to star in Netflix's 'We Have a Ghost'
July 20 (UPI) -- Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and more have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming family adventure film, "We Have a Ghost."
HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa
TV // 22 minutes ago
HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa
July 20 (UPI) -- HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of a new rock climbing competition series with Jason Momoa titled "The Climb."
'Clickbait': Adrian Grenier held hostage in teaser for Netflix thriller
TV // 28 minutes ago
'Clickbait': Adrian Grenier held hostage in teaser for Netflix thriller
July 20 (UPI) -- "Clickbait," a new series starring Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel and Zoe Kazan, will premiere on Netflix in August.
Gymnast Shawn Johnson gives birth to baby boy
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Gymnast Shawn Johnson gives birth to baby boy
July 20 (UPI) -- Retired Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, Andrew East.
Blake Shelton, Toby Keith join iHeartCountry Festival
Music // 1 hour ago
Blake Shelton, Toby Keith join iHeartCountry Festival
July 20 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and more have joined the lineup for the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival.
Miss Universe competition to take place in Israel in December
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Miss Universe competition to take place in Israel in December
July 20 (UPI) -- The 70th annual Miss Universe competition will be held in Eilat, Israel, in December and feature Steve Harvey as host.
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz celebrate 11th anniversary with 72-hour date
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz celebrate 11th anniversary with 72-hour date
July 20 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz returned to the house where they married while celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.
Nick Cannon introduces son Zen in new photos with his kids
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Nick Cannon introduces son Zen in new photos with his kids
July 20 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon gave a glimpse into his life with his seven children, including son Zen and twins Zion and Zillion.
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Music // 3 hours ago
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
July 20 (UPI) -- Lorde will be releasing another single from her upcoming album, "Solar Power," titled "Stoned at the Nail Salon" on Wednesday.
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
July 20 (UPI) -- "Counting On" alum Jessa Duggar welcomed her fourth child with her husband, Ben Seewald.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August
Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
Bobby Bones marries Caitlin Parker at intimate wedding
Bobby Bones marries Caitlin Parker at intimate wedding
WWE 'Money in the Bank': John Cena returns, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. win big
WWE 'Money in the Bank': John Cena returns, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. win big
Jennifer Lopez shares selfie with daughter Emme, 13
Jennifer Lopez shares selfie with daughter Emme, 13
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/