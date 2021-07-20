Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 20, 2021 / 9:20 AM

Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child

By

July 20 (UPI) -- Jessa Duggar is a mom of four.

The 28-year-old television personality recently welcomed her fourth child with her husband, Ben Seewald.

Advertisement

Duggar shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn baby.

"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" she captioned the post.



Advertisement

Duggar's sister Jill Duggar was among those to congratulate Duggar in the comments.

"Congrats sis! So happy for y'all!!" Jill Duggar wrote.

Duggar also shared the first part of her birth story in a video on her YouTube channel. In the video, Duggar discussed how she and Seewald were struggling to pick a name for their baby.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever, months and months, and you'd think we'd have a name by now," Duggar said. "But it's harder than it seems. I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up ... the favorites."

"And I haven't even liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies ... and none of them are just like, 'Wow.' So I kind of start from scratch," she added.

Duggar and Seewald have yet to share their new baby's name.

Duggar and Seewald married in November 2014 and have three other children, daughter Ivy, 2, and sons Henry, 4, and Spurgeon, 5. The couple announced in February that they were expecting their fourth child after a miscarriage.

Advertisement

"We're looking forward to summertime, and here's our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby," Duggar said on Instagram.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting. The family later starred on the show Counting On, which was canceled in June after 11 seasons.

Read More

Duggar family optimistic after 'Counting On' cancellation Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August Bobby Bones marries Caitlin Parker at intimate wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Nick Cannon introduces son Zen in new photos with his kids
Entertainment News // 9 minutes ago
Nick Cannon introduces son Zen in new photos with his kids
July 20 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon gave a glimpse into his life with his seven children, including son Zen and twins Zion and Zillion.
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Music // 18 minutes ago
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
July 20 (UPI) -- Lorde will be releasing another single from her upcoming album, "Solar Power," titled "Stoned at the Nail Salon" on Wednesday.
Farm Aid returning in September with Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson
Music // 1 hour ago
Farm Aid returning in September with Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson
July 20 (UPI) -- The Farm Aid festival is returning to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 25 with a live audience.
WWE 'Raw': Nikki A.S.H. cashes in, Goldberg confronts Bobby Lashley
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Nikki A.S.H. cashes in, Goldberg confronts Bobby Lashley
July 20 (UPI) -- Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her newly won Money in the Bank briefcase and Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to confront WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on "Raw."
Famous birthdays for July 20: Sandra Oh, Omar Epps
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 20: Sandra Oh, Omar Epps
July 20 (UPI) -- Actor Sandra Oh turns 50 actor Omar Epps turns 48, among the famous birthdays for July 20.
'Behind the Attraction' director: Disney parks are 'the nuts and bolts of magic'
TV // 7 hours ago
'Behind the Attraction' director: Disney parks are 'the nuts and bolts of magic'
LOS ANGELES, July 20 (UPI) -- Brian Volk-Weiss discusses the Disney+ docuseries "Behind the Attraction," in which he discovers the magic behind Disneyland and Disneyworld theme parks.
Pearl Jam set to headline second encore weekend of Ohana Festival
Music // 19 hours ago
Pearl Jam set to headline second encore weekend of Ohana Festival
July 19 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam will be headlining an encore weekend of the Ohana Festival, which is set to take place on Oct. 1-2.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cinderella' West End show halted due to COVID-19
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cinderella' West End show halted due to COVID-19
July 19 (UPI) -- Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cinderella" stage musical in London's West End has been halted after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.
TXT shares countdown teaser for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album
Music // 19 hours ago
TXT shares countdown teaser for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album
July 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together shared a teaser for "The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape," a repackaged version of its album "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze."
Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
July 19 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated revealed tennis star Naomi Osaka as one of three cover models for its annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue Monday. Osaka is the first Black athlete to land on the cover of the edition.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August
WWE 'Money in the Bank': John Cena returns, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. win big
WWE 'Money in the Bank': John Cena returns, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. win big
Bobby Bones marries Caitlin Parker at intimate wedding
Bobby Bones marries Caitlin Parker at intimate wedding
Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
Jennifer Lopez shares selfie with daughter Emme, 13
Jennifer Lopez shares selfie with daughter Emme, 13
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/