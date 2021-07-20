Trending
July 20, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 20: Sandra Oh, Omar Epps

By
UPI Staff
Sandra Oh arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 50 on July 20. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Sandra Oh arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 50 on July 20. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.

-- Italian poet Petrarch in 1304

-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519

-- Austrian monk/pioneering botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822

-- New Zealand explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919

-- Actor Sally Ann Howes in 1930 (age 91)

-- South Korean artist Nam June Paik in 1932

-- Author Cormac McCarthy in 1933 (age 88)

-- Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 85)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938 (age 83)

-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938

-- American artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 82)

-- Singer Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 76)

-- Guitarist Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 64)

-- Rock singer Chris Cornell in 1964

-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 48)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 46)

-- Hockey player Pavel Datsyuk in 1978 (age 43)

-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 35)

-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 28)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 27)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

