Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz celebrate 11th anniversary with 72-hour date

July 20 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

The 40-year-old singer and 42-year-old rapper and music producer recently marked the occasion with a 72-hour date night.

Keys and Beatz returned to the house in Corsica where they married in 2010 and shared photos from the celebration Monday on Instagram.

"72 hour date night photo dump," Keys captioned her post.

"72 hr date trip dump Zaaaaa. Celebrating our 11yr anniversary month all month Them Deans," Beatz captioned his post. "The fact we haven't been back to the house in Corsica we got married at 11yrs ago until now is crazy!!!! Time goes by fast make every moment count EID MUBARAK."

Keys and Beatz will officially celebrate their wedding anniversary July 31. The couple have two children, sons Egypt Daoud, 10, and Genesis Ali, 6.

Keys said in an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden in September that she has never had an argument with Beatz.

"We don't raise our voices at each other," the singer said. "We've definitely disagreed -- It's not that we haven't disagreed, or he hasn't been uncomfortable with something that I did, or I'm uncomfortable with something he did."

"We get a chance to converse before it turns into the big blowout. You know, like, if you don't catch it before, then it gets crazy," she added.

Keys released her seventh studio album, Alicia, in September.