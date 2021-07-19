Trending
Madeleine Mantock to depart 'Charmed' after three seasons

Left to right, Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery of Charmed arrive on the red carpet at The CW's 2018 upfront in May 2018. Mantock is leaving the series after three seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Left to right, Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery of "Charmed" arrive on the red carpet at The CW's 2018 upfront in May 2018. Mantock is leaving the series after three seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Madeleine Mantock is exiting The CW's Charmed reboot after three seasons.

Mantock portrays eldest sister Macy Vaughn on the fantasy series alongside Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera.

Charmed Season 3 will end on Friday with the episode marking Mantock's final apperance on the show. It remains unknown how the series will deal with Mantock's exit.

Charmed was renewed for a fourth season in February.

"Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew. I'm incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season," Mantock said in a statement.

"We can't thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed. We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy...one way or another," executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro said in a joint statement.

The Charmed reboot was launched in 2018. Constance M. Burge, Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin created the series.

Mantock has also starred in Into the Badlands, Age Before Beauty, Casualty and The Tomorrow People.

