July 19, 2021 / 12:42 PM

Halsey gives birth to first child with Alev Aydin

Halsey welcomed her first child, Ender Riley, with her partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Halsey welcomed her first child, Ender Riley, with her partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Halsey is a new mom.

The 26-year-old singer welcomed her first child, Ender Riley, with her partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin last week.

Halsey shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding baby Ender as Aydin looks on.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021," she captioned the post.



Fellow singer Olivia Rodrigo and actor Brandon Thomas Lee were among those to congratulate Halsey in the comments.

"the most beautiful family! congratulations," Rodrigo wrote.

"Congrats!!!" Lee said.

Halsey announced in January that she was expecting her first child. The singer shared the news by posting a slideshow of baby bump photos on Instagram.

"surprise!" she wrote.

Halsey discussed her relationship with Aydin for the first time in the August issue of Allure.

"Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, 'Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with,'" she said.

Halsey said she kept her relationship with Aydin quiet to protect their privacy as a couple.

"Nobody knew I was dating someone," she said. "I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn't."

Halsey will release her fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, in August. Earlier this month, she explored themes of motherhood in a trailer for her companion film for the album.

