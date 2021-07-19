Trending
Entertainment News
July 19, 2021

Gizelle Bryant says Monique Samuels' binder brought her closer to Jamal

By

July 19 (UPI) -- Gizelle Bryant says her former Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Monique Samuels' binder of receipts actually brought her closer to her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant.

Bryant, 50, discussed her split from Jamal Bryant during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Bryant and Jamal Bryant, who were married from 2002 to 2009, recently split again after reconciling in 2019. Bryant told E! News this month that she and Jamal Bryant remain friends.

"Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic," she said. "I don't think any long distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other, But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely."

On WWHL, Bryant was asked if the binder of text messages and other evidence that Samuels pulled out at the RHOP Season 5 reunion affected her split with Jamal Bryant.

"I didn't blame it on COVID. I said what it was was we can't really see each other," Bryant said. "But the binder in that whole situation? That actually brought us closer, meaning we talked about it. He felt so bad about it. It was really kind of a great moment for us -- I hate to say that."

"It allowed us to talk about some things that we hadn't talked about," she added. "But be clear, that whole reunion, all that she was talking about was old news. Jamal and I had already talked about that."

At the reunion, Samuels had presented alleged text messages between Jamal Bryant and a woman he reportedly dated while still with Bryant. In the texts, Jamal Bryant said he faked getting back together with Bryant for the show.

On WWHL, Bryant said the experience brought her closer to her ex.

"He hated to see me have to go through that amongst the millions," she said.

Real Housewives of Potomac is in the midst of a sixth season on Bravo. The series co-stars Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton.

