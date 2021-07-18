Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 18, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 18: Elizabeth McGovern, Martha Reeves

By
UPI Staff
Elizabeth McGovern arrives on the red carpet for The Chaperone premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on March 25, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on July 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Elizabeth McGovern arrives on the red carpet for "The Chaperone" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on March 25, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on July 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English novelist William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811

-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867

-- Playwright Clifford Odets in 1906

-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913

-- South African leader/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918

-- Astronaut/Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, in 1921

-- Gold medal ice skater Dick Button in 1929 (age 92)

-- Journalist/author Hunter S. Thompson in 1937

-- Pop singer Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 81)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Former baseball manager Joe Torre in 1940 (age 81)

-- Singer Martha Reeves in 1941 (age 80)

-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 74)

-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 71)

-- Country singer Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 60)

-- Talk show host Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 54)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Rapper M.I.A., born Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 24)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

'Downton Abbey 2' set for March 18 theatrical release Kristen Bell, Melissa Villasenor are baby dolls in 'Ultra City Smiths' 'F9' earns $24M, tops North American box office for 2nd weekend Sir Richard Branson launches Virgin Group from mail-order records to space Billionaire Richard Branson goes into space, lands safely

Latest Headlines

Rapper Biz Markie dead at 57
Music // 19 hours ago
Rapper Biz Markie dead at 57
July 17 (UPI) -- Marcel Theo Hall, the New York rapper known professionally as Biz Markie, has died at the age of 57.
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is No. 1 album in the U.S.
Music // 20 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is No. 1 album in the U.S.
July 17 (UPI) -- Pop star Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
July 17 (UPI) -- Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles turns 74 and actor Billie Lourd turns 29, among the famous birthdays for July 17.
Tanya Tucker undergoes hip surgery: 'A bad hip can't keep me down'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Tanya Tucker undergoes hip surgery: 'A bad hip can't keep me down'
July 16 (UPI) -- Tanya Tucker is recovering after undergoing emergency hip surgery.
BTS perform 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance' in videos from comeback special
Music // 1 day ago
BTS perform 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance' in videos from comeback special
July 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared its performances from the comeback special "A Butterful Getaway with BTS."
John Mayer announces North American 'Sob Rock' tour for 2022
Music // 1 day ago
John Mayer announces North American 'Sob Rock' tour for 2022
July 16 (UPI) -- John Mayer has set a new, North American tour for 2022 in honor of his latest album, "Sob Rock."
Shakira surfs in 'Don't Wait Up' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Shakira surfs in 'Don't Wait Up' music video
July 16 (UPI) -- Shakira released a video for "Don't Wait Up," her first new single in seven months.
What to stream this weekend: 'Space Jam,' 'McCartney 3,2,1'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Space Jam,' 'McCartney 3,2,1'
July 16 (UPI) -- "Space Jam: A New Legacy," "McCartney 3,2,1," "Schmigadoon!," "Making the Cut" Season 2, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" and "WWE Money in the Bank" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Carrie Ann Inaba to return to 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 1 day ago
Carrie Ann Inaba to return to 'Dancing with the Stars'
July 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Ann Inaba will return as a judge in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 and share news soon about her future with "The Talk."
Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Green Day perform on 'Good Morning America'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Green Day perform on 'Good Morning America'
July 16 (UPI) -- Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day performed on "GMA" ahead of the launch of their "Hella Mega" stadium tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rapper Biz Markie dead at 57
Rapper Biz Markie dead at 57
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
Chip, Joanna Gaines address 'low point' preceding 'Fixer Upper' exit
Chip, Joanna Gaines address 'low point' preceding 'Fixer Upper' exit
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is No. 1 album in the U.S.
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is No. 1 album in the U.S.
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/