Famous birthdays for July 18: Elizabeth McGovern, Martha Reeves

July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- English novelist William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811
-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867
-- Playwright Clifford Odets in 1906
-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913
-- South African leader/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918
-- Astronaut/Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, in 1921
-- Gold medal ice skater Dick Button in 1929 (age 92)
-- Journalist/author Hunter S. Thompson in 1937
-- Pop singer Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 82)
-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 81)
-- Former baseball manager Joe Torre in 1940 (age 81)
-- Singer Martha Reeves in 1941 (age 80)
-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 74)
-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 71)
-- Country singer Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 67)
-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 60)
-- Talk show host Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 57)
-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 54)
-- Rapper M.I.A., born Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, in 1975 (age 46)
-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 41)
-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 40)
-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 39)
-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 36)
-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 24)