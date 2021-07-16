What to stream this weekend: 'Space Jam,' 'McCartney 3,2,1'

July 16 (UPI) -- LeBron James plays basketball with the Looney Tunes in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Paul McCartney looks back on his career in McCartney 3,2,1 and Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong star in new musical comedy series Schmigadoon! this weekend.

In addition, Making the Cut returns for a second season, the Power franchise continues with the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan and WWE is back to performing in front of live fans at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and video games that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' -- HBO Max

LeBron James steps onto the court in place of Michael Jordan in this sequel to 1996's Space Jam, which comes to HBO Max and theaters on Friday. James must win a basketball game with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Porky Pig, Taz and more in order to save his son from an evil computer program, played by Don Cheadle.





'Fear Street Part 3: 1666' -- Netflix

Kiana Madeira goes back to 1666 to learn the origins of Sarah Fier's curse on the town of Shadyside in this third and final installment of the Fear Street trilogy of films, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Sadie Sink, Olivia Scott Welch and Benjamin Flores, Jr., also star.

TV

'Schmigadoon!' -- Apple TV+

Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong star as a couple trying to reinvigorate their relationship on vacation when they discover a town where everyone is living in a musical from the 1940s in Schmigadoon!, which comes Friday to Apple TV+. Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada also star.

'SurrealEstate' -- SyFy

Sarah Levy and Tim Rozon are real estate agents who specialize in fixing and selling haunted houses in SurrealEstate, which airs Friday at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy. Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint and Savannah Basley also star.

'Making the Cut' Season 2 -- Amazon Prime Video

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back to host another season of fashion design competition series Making the Cut, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott join the show as judges. Prabal Gurung and Shiona Turini serve as celebrity guest judges.





'McCartney 3,2,1' -- Hulu

Paul McCartney goes down memory lane and offers a retrospective on his legendary career in this documentary series, which premieres Friday on Hulu. The music icon will discuss with producer Rick Rubin his time with the Beatles, Wings and his work as a solo artist while offering insights into his creative process.

'WWE Money in the Bank' -- Peacock

WWE presents its annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, which will be streamed live Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else. Eight men and women will compete in Money in the Bank Ladder Matches to earn the right to challenge for a world championship at any time. Universal Champion Roman Reigns also defends his title against Hall of Famer Edge. Live fans will be in attendance.

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' -- Starz

Starz takes the Power franchise to the past in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz. The prequel series follows a younger Kanan Stark, a character originally played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Patina Miller stars as Kanan's mother Raquel "Raq" Thomas with Mekai Curtis as Kanan. The show takes place in South Jamaica Queens, N.Y., in the early 90s.





'Wellington Paranormal' -- The CW

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi present this What We Do in the Shadows spinoff series, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW. Karen O'Leary and Mike Minogue reprise their roles as officers Minogue and O'Leary, respectively, as they investigate a possessed girl, aliens and more.

Video games

'The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD' -- Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is bringing 2011's The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword back to life on the Switch with this title, which releases on Friday. Fans can expect improved graphics, the ability to play without motion controls, higher frame rate and more. Skyward Sword serves the earliest adventure in the Legend of Zelda timeline.