Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 16, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 16: Will Ferrell, Tony Kushner

By
UPI Staff
Will Ferrell attends the premiere of The House at the TCL Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 26, 2017. The actor turns 54 on July 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Will Ferrell attends the premiere of "The House" at the TCL Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 26, 2017. The actor turns 54 on July 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include

Advertisement

-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821

-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862

-- Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872

-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887

-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888

-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896

-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907

-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907

-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911

Actor Ginger Rogers and actor Jimmy Stewart hold their Oscars in 1941. Rogers was born on this day in 1911. UPI File Photo

-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 79)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 78)

-- Playwright Tony Kushner in 1956 (age 65)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

-- Irish dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 54)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 50)

-- Soccer player Carli Lloyd in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 36)

-- Singer James Maslow in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 30)

-- Singer Luke Hemmings in 1996 (age 25)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

Read More

Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath lead U.S. soccer over Mexico in final Olympics tune-up 'The Shrink Next Door' teaser shows Paul Rudd play Will Ferrell's therapist

Latest Headlines

WWE: Top 5 'Money in the Bank' Ladder Matches
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
WWE: Top 5 'Money in the Bank' Ladder Matches
July 16 (UPI) -- In celebration of the 2021 "Money in the Bank" pay-per-view event on Sunday, here is a list of the Top 5 greatest "Money in the Bank" Ladder Matches of all time.
'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure
TV // 3 hours ago
'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure
NEW YORK, July 16 (UPI) -- Sarah Levy said she felt like she had a safety net when making the supernatural dramedy, "SurrealEstate," with her former "Schitt's Creek" castmate, Tim Rozon.
Starz explores the Flenory crime family in first 'BMF' teaser
TV // 16 hours ago
Starz explores the Flenory crime family in first 'BMF' teaser
July 15 (UPI) -- The story of crime family The Flenorys comes to life in the first teaser trailer for upcoming Starz's drama, "BMF."
Paramount+ renews 'iCarly' revival for a second season
TV // 17 hours ago
Paramount+ renews 'iCarly' revival for a second season
July 15 (UPI) -- The "iCarly" revival series starring a returning Miranda Cosgrove has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+.
Seventeen shares 'Anyone' dance practice video
Music // 17 hours ago
Seventeen shares 'Anyone' dance practice video
July 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen gave a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for its new song "Anyone."
Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt star in 'Real Housewives' holiday movie
TV // 17 hours ago
Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt star in 'Real Housewives' holiday movie
July 15 (UPI) -- Peacock announced its first holiday movie Thursday. "The Real Housewives of the North Pole" stars Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt.
'Big Sky' Season 2 to premiere Sept. 30 on ABC
TV // 17 hours ago
'Big Sky' Season 2 to premiere Sept. 30 on ABC
July 15 (UPI) -- "Big Sky," a crime drama created by David E. Kelley and starring Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, will return for a second season in September.
Deadmau5 asks fans to help create next music video using 'Core'
Music // 17 hours ago
Deadmau5 asks fans to help create next music video using 'Core'
July 15 (UPI) -- Deadmau5 has launched a contest where fans can create content for his next music video using video game creation platform "Core."
'After We Fell' trailer brings Anna Todd novel to life
Movies // 18 hours ago
'After We Fell' trailer brings Anna Todd novel to life
July 15 (UPI) -- "After We Fell," a romantic drama starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, will open in theaters in September.
'Modern Love': Kit Harington falls for Lucy Boynton in Season 2 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
'Modern Love': Kit Harington falls for Lucy Boynton in Season 2 trailer
July 15 (UPI) -- "Modern Love" will return for a second season featuring Kit Harington, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver and Anna Paquin on Amazon Prime Video in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
Chip, Joanna Gaines address 'low point' preceding 'Fixer Upper' exit
Chip, Joanna Gaines address 'low point' preceding 'Fixer Upper' exit
Joshua Jackson: Delusions, narcissism drove real-life 'Dr. Death'
Joshua Jackson: Delusions, narcissism drove real-life 'Dr. Death'
Chrissy Teigen feels 'lost' after being 'canceled' over bullying scandal
Chrissy Teigen feels 'lost' after being 'canceled' over bullying scandal
Famous birthdays for July 15: Forest Whitaker, Linda Ronstadt
Famous birthdays for July 15: Forest Whitaker, Linda Ronstadt

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/