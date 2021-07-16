Trending
July 16, 2021 / 9:18 AM

'Bachelor in Paradise's Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon expecting first child

By
Ashley Iaconetti (L) and Jared Haibon are expecting their first child in February. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Ashley Iaconetti (L) and Jared Haibon are expecting their first child in February. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Ashley Iaconetti is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her husband and fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum, Jared Haibon.

Iaconetti and Haibon announced the news during an Amazon Live stream Thursday.

Iaconetti later confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram alongside a photo of Haibon holding her hair as she kneels next to a toilet.

"Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We are very excited for that day to come! It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!" Iaconetti captioned the post.

"I won't lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me. The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days," she said. "I knew the first trimester wasn't easy for most, but I didn't imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting."

Iaconetti thanked her friends and followers for their love and support.

"Thank you all for the love and congratulations today!! Hearing so many stories from followers and friends about their experiences has made me feel better about all the changes my body is going through and a lot less alone!" she said.



Haibon posted a video on his own account that shows the moment Iaconetti learned she was pregnant and the couple sharing the news with family.

"Coming February 10, 2022," Haibon wrote.



Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert and Bekah Martinez were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"I wish I was there to help take care of you, but I know you're in the best hands!! Congrats!!! I'm all emo and sooooo excited for you two! Auntie Jade and Uncle Tanner love you so much already, Baby Haibon!!!" Roper wrote.

"Damn... why didn't I think of this announcement pic??? Well done. And also CONGRATS. Love you both. You are going to be the best parents," Tolbert added.

"that's my bday!!! congrats uou guys are gonna be awesome parents :)," Martinez said.

Iaconetti and Haibon married in August 2019.

Iaconetti was a contestant in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and later appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 1-3 and Bachelor Winter Games. Haibon was a contestant in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette and met Iaconetti while also appearing in Bachelor in Paradise Season 2.

