July 15, 2021 / 7:25 AM

AEW Fyter Fest: Darby Allin, Ethan Page have first Coffin Match

By

July 15 (UPI) -- Darby Allin and Ethan Page tried to settle their differences in AEW's first-ever Coffin Match, which took place at Fyter Fest Night 1.

The Coffin Match is won after an opponent is tossed into a ringside coffin and the door is completely shut. Allin started the match on Wednesday by charging at Page and unleashing his move the Coffin Drop.

Allin took off his jacket and showed that he was wearing a sheet of metal on his back in order to inflict more pain. Page's tag team partner Scorpio Sky emerged from the coffin soon after to attack Allin, who received support from his mentor Sting.

The living legend threw Sky into the crowd and used a garbage can to punish him as fans looked on. Page, back inside the ring, had taken about a turnbuckle and started using it as a weapon against Allin.

Allin, desperate not to be placed into the coffin, attacked Page's eyes with his hands. Allin then used his skateboard to crash down onto his rival, sending him into the coffin. Allin closed the lid to win the match and performed a second Coffin Drop that destroyed the casket.



Also at Fyter Fest Night 1, Hangman Adam Page officially challenged for the AEW World Championship help by his former tag team partner, Kenny Omega.

Omega and his group The Elite interrupted their former teammate and berated him as AEW World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks entered the ring to meet with Page face-to-face.

Matt Jackson brought up Page's alcohol use before Page punched him. Omega got ready to attack from behind but Hangman received help from his new friends in The Dark Order.

Page still demanded a championship match, while Omega proposed a different idea. Omega challenged Page and The Dark Order to a five-on-five Elimination match against himself and members of The Elite at a future date.

If Page and The Dark Order win, then Page gets to challenge for the AEW World Championship and Dark Order members can challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. If The Elite wins, no title matches will take place. Page accepted the terms.

Jon Moxley defended his IWGP United States Championship from New Japan Pro Wrestling against Karl Anderson of The Elite in the opening match.

Moxley came down to the ring with his tag team partner Eddie Kingston who started the match off by attacking Anderson's tag team partner Doc Gallows around the ringside area.

Moxley won the hard-hitting match after surviving Anderson's Gun Stun and nailing him with the Paradigm Shift to retain the IWGP United States Championship.



Other moments from Fyter Fest Night 1 included Lance Archer challenging Moxley to a Texas Death match; Ricky Starks with help from Team Taz defeating Brian Cage to become the new FTW Champion; Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black brawled until officials broke up the fight; MJF and Shawn Spears ambushing Chris Jericho after an interview; and Christian Cage defeating his old rival Matt Hardy with the Kill Switch.



