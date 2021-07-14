Trending
July 14, 2021

Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton marries longtime partner

By
Emma Bunton shared photos from her wedding to Jade Jones, her partner of 21 years. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Emma Bunton shared photos from her wedding to Jade Jones, her partner of 21 years. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton has married her longtime partner.

The 45-year-old recording artist recently married Jade Jones, her partner of 21 years.

Bunton shared a photo from her wedding Tuesday on Instagram. The picture shows Bunton and Jones posing underneath a floral altar.

"Mr and Mrs Jones! @timmsy @daveycroquet @christianvermaak," Bunton captioned the post.



Bunton's Spice Girls bandmates Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations love u both so much!! X," Beckham wrote.

"Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations love you all sooooooo much," Mel C said.

Bunton and Jones got engaged in 2011 ahead of the birth of their second child. The couple have two children, sons Beau, 13, and Tate, 10.

Bunton shared a tribute to Jones on Instagram while celebrating Father's Day in June.

"The one and only @jadejonesdmg the Epitome of a dad! Thank you for always putting us first, you are our world and our rock! Cool strong, funny and good at everything!!," Bunton wrote. "We love you more than anything!"



Bunton came to fame with the girl group Spice Girls. The group celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut single, "Wannabe," last week.

"Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been," Bunton wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!"




 
