May 8 (UPI) -- Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza has married her longtime beau, filmmaker Jeff Baena.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this," Plaza wrote in an Instagram message Friday.

Advertisement

The post, which also included a photo of her and Baena, has gotten more than 250,000 "likes."

The project they are preparing to work on is the film Spin Me Round with Alison Brie and Alessandro Nivola.

People.com confirmed Plaza, 36, and Baena, 43, are married, but did not report any details about where or when they tied the knot.

They have been a couple since 2011 and worked together on the movies Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017).