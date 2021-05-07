May 7 (UPI) -- Vax Live, hosted by Selena Gomez, will promote the COVID-19 vaccine with a star-studded lineup, Jupiter's Legacy brings superhero drama to Netflix and Aidy Bryant's Shrill enters into its third and final season on Hulu this weekend.

In addition, Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Miley Cyrus on NBC, Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao return for Mythic Quest Season 2 on Apple TV+ and popular video game series Resident Evil presents its eighth installment on consoles and PC.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Mainstream' -- VOD

Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke star in this comedy drama about internet fame, from director Gia Coppola. It is coming to video-on-demand services on Friday. Co-stars include Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Knoxville and a number of social media influencers.

'Monster' -- Netflix

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright star in this adaptation of the Walter Dean Myers novel of the same name, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Anthony Mandler directs this legal drama about a honor student and aspiring filmmaker who is charged with murder.

TV

'Jupiter's Legacy' -- Netflix

Comic book Jupiter's Legacy, from Mark Millar and Frank Quietly, comes to life in this live-action series, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels star as superheroes who are struggling to adjust to a changing world. The next generation of heroes, played by Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton, try to live up to their parents' ideals.

'Shrill' Season 3 -- Hulu

Aidy Bryant returns for the third and final season of Shrill, which comes to Hulu on Friday. The last season will continue to introduce new societal judgements to Bryant's Annie, whose doctor suggests gastric bypass surgery.

'Mythic Quest' -- Apple TV+

Mythic Quest returns for a second season Friday on Apple TV+. Creator and star Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao will be returning to the office to work on their popular video game following a pandemic-themed special that was released last year. The new season will explore how the platonic relationship between their characters Ian and Poppy have changed since the pandemic.

'Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World' -- ABC, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia stations, Fox

Selena Gomez is hosting this start-studded event, which will promote the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn will be making appearances. Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. will be performing. The show will air across ABC, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Fox will also broadcast the concert at 11 p.m. EDT.

'Saturday Night Live' with Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus -- NBC

Entrepreneur Elon Musk is set to host the next installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Miley Cyrus is serving as the musical guest.

'Biography: Booker T' -- A&E

The life and career of two-time WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend Booker T will be explored in this upcoming episode of Biography, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on A&E. Booker T, who also competed in WCW, is a six-time World Champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring tournament and is an 11-time Tag Team Champion.

'Ziwe' -- Showtime

Ziwe Fumudoh hosts a new variety series on Showtime, which premieres Sunday at 11 p.m. EDT. Ziwe will feature musical numbers, interviews and sketches that challenge America's discomfort with race, politics and more.

Video games

'Resident Evil Village' -- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and PC

Developer and publisher Capcom introduces the eighth installment in the Resident Evil series, which releases Friday across multiple platforms. Players once again take on the role of Ethan Winters following the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, who must save his newborn child. Players will shoot their way through zombies, werewolves, witches and more inside a snow-covered village.