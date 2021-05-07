May 7 (UPI) -- Iron Man icon Robert Downey Jr. is mourning the death of his assistant, Jimmy Rich.

"This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday," Downey Jr., 56, posted on Facebook Thursday.

"He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers , and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You."

People.com said Rich, 52, had worked with Downey Jr. since 2003.