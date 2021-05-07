The cast of Broadway's "Chicago" at the Ambassador Theatre in New York. Photo by Jeremy Daniel /Courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown

May 7 (UPI) -- The Broadway musical, Chicago, will resume performances on Sept. 14, producers announced Monday.

The revival -- which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in November -- has been shuttered since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of most live performances in North America.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week new details about the state's reopening plan, paving the way for theaters to welcome back full-capacity audiences this fall.

Tickets for Chicago are on sale now through Telecharge.com.

"Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her," a synopsis said.

"Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids."

The musical won six 1997 Tony Awards. It was directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking.

It features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, and music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.