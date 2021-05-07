May 7 (UPI) -- You actress Elizabeth Lail is a married woman.

The 29-year-old actress married her partner, Nieku Manshadi, at an intimate wedding in New York in April, Lail confirmed in an interview with Brides magazine published Thursday.

Lail and Manshadi married April 24 at Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, N.Y., where they spent their first anniversary together.

"It felt right returning to a place from our story and sharing it with those we love," Lail said.

Lail and Manshadi married in front of 22 guests, most of whom had received their COVID-19 vaccine.

"We planned everything with COVID in mind!" Lail said. "We decided not to wait, and just invite family to keep it safe for everyone. We were also the only guests on property, which gave us peace of mind to be in our own little bubble."

Lail said having a small wedding allowed the event to be more personal and reflect her and Manshadi.

"Our wedding was so small and intimate we couldn't help but have every aspect reflect a part of us," Lail said. "It was primarily our two families coming together for the first time. We laughed and cried the whole way through."

Lail confirmed news of her wedding in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Just Married," she wrote.

Lail is known for playing Guinevere Beck on the Netflix series You. She will appear in the upcoming HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl.