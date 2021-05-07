May 7 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton and Maroon 5 will take part in this year's Today summer music series.

Today announced a lineup for its annual Citi Music Series series of concerts Friday.

One Republic kicked off the series Thursday and will be followed by Shelton on May 21, Maroon 5 on June 11, Coldplay on June 17, H.E.R. on June 25, Ben Platt on Aug. 13 and Cynthia Erivo on Aug. 20.

Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Zac Brown Band and Little Big Town will also perform, although their dates have yet to be announced.

It's here! Check out the 2021 Citi Music Series on TODAY lineup! pic.twitter.com/EMJnvZq8P5— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 7, 2021

Shelton will perform on Today the same day as the release of his 12th studio album, Body Language. The new album features the single "Bible Verses," released in April.

Maroon 5 will perform on Today the same as the release of its seventh studio album, Jordi. Maroon 5's Adam Levine said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April that the album is named after the band's late manager, Jordan Feldstein.

"I'm -- we're so excited about the album," Levine said. "It's called Jordi, named after our late, great, fabulous, amazing ex manager, who passed away a few years ago, sadly. And so we thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy."