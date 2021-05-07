May 7 (UPI) -- Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor are helping to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India.

The actors, who are Go Campaign ambassadors, promoted the organization's new fundraising initiative for India on Friday.

The COVID-19 relief fund will provide PPE to children and families throughout the country, along with food, daily health checks and homeschooling for children for five Banjara communities in Jaipur.

The campaign comes amid a deadly new wave of COVID-19 in India. On Thursday, the country reported another daily record of new cases -- more than 412,000 -- and almost 4,000 new deaths.

"India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody," Collins said Friday on Instagram Stories. "They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives!"

"I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart," she added. "Please join me and @gocampaign to bring immediate relief to families there today."

Go Campaign hopes to raise $250,000 from individual donors within the next two weeks.

"As COVID rages through India, Go Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeter, and resuscitators to those who need it," McGregor said. "Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives."

"Think of Go as a really meaningful investment fund," Pattinson added. "They take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children."

Pattinson is known for the Twilight movies, while Collins stars on the Netflix series Emily in Paris. McGregor plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe.