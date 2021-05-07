May 7 (UPI) -- Yuffie Kisaragi battles the evil Shinra Electric Power Company in the final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The game, from publisher Square Enix, is a new version of 2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake that is coming to the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

Advertisement

Intergrade will include playable story content featuring Yuffie and new character Sonon Kusakabe along with visual and performance enhancements, optimized load times, a new difficulty setting and a photo mode.

Yuffie's adventures inside the sprawling city of Midgar will be explored in the new story content. The skilled ninja and Sonon take on Scarlett, Shinra's director of advanced weaponry in the clip released on Friday.

Yuffie and Sonon face off against a new heavily armed machine that Scarlet is piloting and encounter the mysterious Nero. Yuffie also uses a new summon character known as Ramuh and learns about a new playable mini-game known as Fort Condor.

The trailer ends with Yuffie crying amid a raging fire and destruction.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade can be downloaded for free for those who purchased the original game on PlayStation 4. Yuffie's story content, however, must be purchased separately.