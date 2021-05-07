May 7 (UPI) -- The Circle star Deleesa St. Agathe, aka Trevor, is going to be a mom of two.

St. Agathe, who won The Circle Season 2 while playing as a catfish version of her husband, Trevor, is expecting her second child.

St. Agathe confirmed the news Thursday on Instagram.

"Circle Message 'Our journey continues' Baby #2," she wrote.

St. Agathe and her husband already have a daughter and are expecting another baby girl. In an interview with People, St. Agathe said she learned she is pregnant while filming The Circle but did not immediately tell her husband.

"I took a pregnancy test while I was in The Circle in the apartment. I found out that I was freaking pregnant and it was crazy," St. Agathe said.

"When I say I'm the most competitive person in the world, I'm like, 'Okay, that's gonna go to the back end because I can't do anything about it now. I'm not gonna tell Trevor. My mind has to stay in the game,'" she added.

St. Agathe showed her baby bump during a "Where Are They Now?" video for The Circle released Thursday.

The Circle is a reality competition series on Netflix. In the show, contestants are isolated in their own apartments and communicate via "The Circle," which transcribes their messages into text.