May 6 (UPI) -- Members of Britain's royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, wished Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a happy birthday on social media.

Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, turned 2-years-old on Thursday. Markle gave birth to Archie in May 2019.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," Queen Elizabeth's royal family Twitter account said about her great-grandson alongside a photo of Harry holding his son next to Markle.

"Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall said about their grandson on Twitter alongside a black and white photo of Charles with Harry and Archie.

"Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," Prince William and Kate Middleton said on Twitter about their nephew next to a royal family group photo.

Archie, Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild, is seventh in line to the throne and does not have a title.

Harry and Markle announced in February that they are expecting their second child together. The pair have stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family and reside in California.

The royal family celebrated Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday on Sunday. Charlotte is the daughter of William and Middleton, who also share Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3.

William and Middleton launched a YouTube channel on Wednesday and uploaded a welcoming video that highlighted their work as members of the royal family.