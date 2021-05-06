May 6 (UPI) -- Joe Gorga says he's "not happy" with his former brother-in-law, Joe Giudice.

The television personality explained on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live why he gets upset when his sister, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, defends Joe Giudice, her ex-husband.

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice split in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The pair have four daughters together, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

On WWHL, Gorga was asked how his conflicts with Teresa Giudice in RHONJ Season 13 over Joe Giudice has impacted his relationship with his nieces.

"I'll be honest with you -- they didn't like it. Between me and you, they're supporting their father, which I agree. Support your dad," Gorga said.

"I'm a little hurt by that, because I love them so much and I give them a lot of attention. They're just listening to him and I'm just going to give it to them ... That's their father. I'm going to take the seat back," he added.

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice's split came five years after the pair pleaded guilty to fraud. Both Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice served prison sentences.

On WWHL, Gorga said he ignores Joe Giudice's comments about him and blamed Joe Giudice for destroying his family.

"I don't listen to his comments. With his comments, he's in la la land, so nothing bothers me. It just shows the type of man he is. Let him say whatever he wants," Gorga said of Joe Giudice.

"The thing with Teresa defending him is, when I talk to Teres and she tells me all the nasty things that he says to her -- as a brother she confides in me -- I get very upset," he added. "I get mad when she kind of defends him, because he just treats her very bad off camera, in life. And he put her in prison and he ruined our entire family, so I'm just not happy."

Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have clashed with Teresa Giudice throughout RHONJ Season 13 for defending Joe Giudice. Teresa Giudice is now dating Luis Ruelas and said on WWHL in March that she's open to marriage with her new boyfriend.