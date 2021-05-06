May 6 (UPI) -- Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel is going to be a mom of two.

The 40-year-old actress is expecting her second child, a son, with her husband, Jensen Karp.

Fishel announced her pregnancy Wednesday on Instagram while celebrating her 40th birthday. She shared the news alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

"F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life," Fishel captioned the post. "I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time."

"I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2," she said. "My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might."

Girl Meets World alum August Maturo, actor Christian Simon and actress Danica McKellar were among those to send well-wishes to Fishel in the comments.

"Happy birthday to a great mom," Maturo wrote. "miss you!"

"Happy Birthday," Simon added. "Wishing you nothin but love & happiness!!! Congrats on the new baby."

"Congratulations!!!!" McKellar said.

Fishel and Karp married in November 2018 and have a 22-month-old son, Adler. Fishel shared a photo in December from a beach day with her family.

Fishel is known for playing Topanga on Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World.