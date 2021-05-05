May 5 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett says his daughters are the light of his world.

The 31-year-old country music singer discussed his children during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Rhett has three daughters, Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 14 months, with his wife, Lauren Akins. Lennon was born in February 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak.

"When she's in high school, she's going to be learning in the history books about the year that she was born. We didn't leave the house for 60, 70 days. And she basically just grew up without hardly seeing anybody," Rhett said of Lennon.

"But man, she is absolutely just incredible," he added. "All three of my babies are just the light of my world."

Rhett confirmed he's turned into a stereotypical dad who wears polo shirts and short shorts and always has a camera with him. He also said his daughters have influenced his new music.

"They've actually become some of my best people to determine what songs are going to go on records," Rhett said. "I'll drive around the car on the way to school, or home from school, and play them new demos. And if they don't ask to hear it again, then there's no way that song is ever going to make the record."

Rhett also said his daughters have started to show an interest in music.

"Anytime I'm down in the studio, one of them is banging on the piano. One of them is hitting the drums. And one of them is singing on the microphone. So it's been really cool to just impart the little bit of knowledge I have of what I love about music to them," he said.

Rhett performed his single "What's Your Country Song" on Ellen. The song appears on Country Again: Side A, the first part of his his fifth studio album, released last week.