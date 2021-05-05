May 5 (UPI) -- Tallulah Willis is engaged to be married.

Willis, the 27-year-old daughter of actor Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore, recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Dillon Buss.

Willis shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of Buss proposing in the backyard of their home.

"with absolute most certainty," she captioned the post.

Willis later showed off her engagement ring in an Instagram video.

"HANDS STILL SHAKIN' - MOMS SPAGHETTI - I'm FIANCÉNCHED," she wrote.

DWTS pro Sharna Burgess and models Ireland Baldwin and Sailor Brinkley Cook were among those to congratulate Willis in the comments.

"Congratulations mama!!!!" Burgess wrote.

"So happy for you," Baldwin, the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger, said.

Buss confirmed the engagement in a post on his own account.

"I can finally call you my fiancée. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend #maythefourthbewithus," he wrote.

Willis and Buss have been dating for over a year. The couple spent the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic with Bruce Willis, Moore and Willis' sisters, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis, in Idaho.